Campus clippings: Penn-Trafford grad Byers earns AMCC honors

For the second time this season, Jacob Byers picked up Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference player of the week honors for volleyball.

The senior outside hitter from Penn State Altoona helped the Lions win two of three matches last week. A Penn-Trafford graduate, Byers posted nine kills, two digs and two blocks in a 3-0 win over Wilkes University. He added 18 kills in a 3-1 loss to No. 13 Eastern Michigan and 16 kills and four digs in a 3-2 win over Stevenson.

BASEBALL

Pitt-Greensburg

Sophomore outfielder Chris Common (Penn-Trafford) hit for the cycle Monday to lead the Bobcats to a 11-4 win over Chatham in the first game of a doubleheader sweep. Common went 4 for 4 with two runs scored and seven RBIs. He tripled in his first at-bat, then singled, hit a grand slam and then doubled in the sixth inning.

The seven RBIs were one short of the school record.

Seton Hill

After a 4-1 week, the Griffins moved up a spot to No. 3 in the NCBWA Atlantic Region rankings.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior outfielder Nick Vento (Franklin Regional) was named PAC Hitter of the Week and made the D3baseball.com Team of the Week. He moved into second place on the program's all-time doubles list and third for career home runs last week during three-game stretch. He went 7 for 12 with seven runs scored and three RBIs as the Presidents went 3-0.

Vento is hitting .391 with a team-high 27 hits, 23 RBIs and 15 runs.

Teammate Mark Merlino (Penn-Trafford), a junior first baseman, has a .406 average with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Kent State

Senior Maddy Grimm (Ligonier Valley) put together a monster week at the plate and earned Mid-American Conference East Division Player of the Week — for the ninth time in her career — and FastPitch News Player of the Week. In 11 at-bats, Grimm hit .636 (1.727 slugging percentage), with four home runs, and drove in eight runs. She was walked intentionally six times.

St. Vincent

The Bearcats downed Thiel, 6-4, on Monday to mark the 200th win for coach Nicole Karr. Karr, in her 11th season, is a Greensburg Salem graduate and Irwin resident. The former St. Vincent softball standout guided the Bearcats last season to their first PAC title and NCAA Tournament appearance.

MEN'S GOLF

St. Vincent

Senior Ben Biss (Latrobe) and freshman Brendan Shaughnessy shared PAC golfer of the week honors. Biss shot 77-70 to tie for third at the Carnegie Mellon Spring Shootout, and Shaughnessy tied for 24th with rounds of 77 and 79.

Biss followed the performance with a win at the Grove City Invitational, firing a 72 to finish a shot better than sophomore teammate Nate Yackovich.

WOMEN'S GOLF

St. Vincent

Freshman Maddie Leya was named PAC Rookie of the Week. She finished 15th at the CMU Shootout after rounds of 96 and 82.

MEN'S TENNIS

St. Vincent

Freshman Jon Oskin was named PAC Rookie of the Week after going 3-0 in singles and 2-1 in doubles over the weekend.

MEN'S LACROSSE

St. Vincent

Sophomore attacker Jeremy Kennedy (offense) and junior goalie Connor McMillen (defense) were named Ohio River Lacrosse Conference players of the week. Kennedy had eight goals and an assist across a pair of wins over Washington & Jefferson and Hanover. McMillen made a season-high 16 saves in the win over Hanover.