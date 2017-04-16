Campus clippings: Schleicher setting marks for Pitt-Greensburg softball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freshman Jaimie Schleicher is expected to have a promising college softball career in the pitching circle at Pitt-Greensburg.

She already is circling the records she wants to break.

Schleicher broke the program's single-season wins record when she picked up two victories in a doubleheader sweep of Medaille. She threw two complete games as the Bobcats won, 5-0 and 5-2.

Schleicher has 13 wins. For the season, she has a 1.08 ERA and 105 strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Marist

Heading into the weekend, senior Jayne Oberdorf (Greensburg Salem) had a 3-2 record with a 2.25 ERA with a team-best three saves to go with 33 strikeouts and 14 walks.

St. Vincent

Sophomore Kelly Flaherty singled to left field to give the Bearcats a 2-1 win over Westminster, the Titans' first loss in PAC play. Flaherty finished 4 for 7 in the doubleheader. Westminster won the first game, 7-2.

WCCC

Sophomore Sammy Kimmick (Hempfield) had four hits and scored four runs, and freshman Hayla Parker (Hempfield) had three RBIs as the Wolfpack split a doubleheader with Community College Allegheny South. Kimmick is hitting a team-best .415, and teammate Samantha Wible (Hempfield) has a team-best nine RBIs and a .394 average.

BASEBALL

Pitt-Greensburg

The Bobcats swept Penn State Behrend for the first time since 2004 and did so with a dramatic finish. Sophomore Tyler Holland and Chris Common (Penn-Trafford) delivered back-to-back solo home runs to give UPG a 6-5 walk-off win in the second game of the doubleheader at Bobcat Park.

UPG hit five homers in the sweep. Common and Holland had two each, and Common drove in five runs.

Dylan Pounds picked up the save in a 4-3 win in Game 1. He has nine saves for his career, a program record.

St. Vincent

Junior pitcher and first baseman Greg Martin (Hempfield) was leading the PAC in RBIs with 28, and was tied for second in home runs with teammate Eddie Kilkeary (Greensburg C.C.) with five.

Washington & Jefferson

Senior Nick Vento (Franklin Regional) tied the program's career home run record and recorded his 200th career hit as the No. 17 Presidents (18-5) downed Thomas More, 14-9.

Teammate Mark Merlino (Penn-Trafford), a junior first baseman, went 3 for 6 and hit a two-run homer in the win.

Vento, who homered twice tp give him 22 for his career, became just the fifth player in school history to record 200 hits.

WCCC

Freshman Branson Auckerman (Hempfield) went 3 for 5 and drove in two runs, including the game-winning RBI as the Wolfpack walked off with a 7-6 win over Allegany College of Maryland. Freshman Cameron Gerhard (Derry) homered and drove in two in a 12-3 loss in the second game of the doubleheader.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Juniata

Junior outside hitter Matt Vasinko (Derry) had 12 kills, eight digs and three solo blocks to help lead Juniata to its first Continental Volleyball Conference championship with a 3-2 win over Eastern Mennonite.

Juniata receives the conference's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Duquesne

Graduate student Autumn Greba (Norwin) broke the school's 5,000-meter record with a time of 16:53 at the Colonial Relays hosted by the College of William and Mary.

Seton Hill

Three school records fell at the Bucknell Bison Classic. Sophomore Sarah Johnson posted a time of 64.70 seconds and won her heat in the 400-meter hurdles, junior Sarah Taylor (Penn-Trafford) ran a time of 37:14 in the 10K, while the 1,600-meter relay of sophomore Gabrielle Ravotto, Johnson, senior Nichelle McMillan, and sophomore Ameriah Walters established a new mark with a heat-winning time of 3:54.51.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

St. Vincent

Junior Maggie Nelson leads the PAC in goals scored (45) and points (86), while senior teammate Hannah Carroll leads in assists, with 24.

Seton Hill

Sophomore Katelyn Cressman scored a career-high six goals in a 14-10 win at Gannon. The six goals are a team-best this season and are tied for the third most by a PSAC player this year.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Seton Hill

Senior forward Noah Davis was named a 2017 PSAC Winter Top Ten Award recipient, as chosen by the conference's sports information directors and recognizes student-athletes who excel on the field and in the classroom. Davis averaged 16.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season and scored 1,244 career points.