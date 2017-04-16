High school sports lookahead: Week of April 17-22

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week ahead in local high school sports:

MONDAY

Derry's baseball team (5-1, 4-1 Section 1-4A) has shown a propensity for scoring runs, tallying 15, 19 and 16 runs in a recent three-pack of wins. It's a similar slate to that of Monday's opponent: Freeport. The Yellowjackets (6-2, 3-1) also have packed offensive punch, scoring double-digit run totals in five games. Derry hosts Freeport at 3 p.m., and runs could be plentiful.

Elsewhere in baseball, Hempfield (5-5) hosts Central Catholic (4-4) in a good 6A nonsection test, Franklin Regional (5-1) visits neighboring rival Plum (5-4), and Jeannette (3-3) goes to Valley (5-4).

• Hempfield softball (9-0) will play at Albert Gallatin (7-1) in a nonsection game.

TUESDAY

First place in Section 3-AAA boys volleyball will be on the line when rivals Norwin (4-0) and Penn-Trafford (4-0) meet at 7 p.m. in Harrison City.

Latrobe (3-1) visits Hempfield (3-2) in another Section 3 match.

• Some notable softball games: Mt. Pleasant (4-1) at Norwin (2-4), Yough (7-1) at Southmoreland (4-2), and Greensburg C.C. (1-1) at Serra Catholic (4-2).

• The WPIAL tennis committee will draw up the team playoff pairings.

WEDNESDAY

Penn-Trafford (4-2, 2-1) heads to Plum (5-4, 2-1) for a Section 2-6A baseball clash. At the start of the week, there was a four-way tie for first in the section between those teams, Hempfield and Norwin.

• WPIAL team tennis playoffs begin at various sites.

THURSDAY

The first time Latrobe and Norwin played in softball this season, Latrobe held off a late scoring barrage by the Knights to win 8-6. The rematch will be 4 p.m. in North Huntingdon.

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional is a Section 1-5A first-place showdown, and Penn-Trafford at Plum should not be short on runs, and Greensburg Central at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic is a good game in Section 2-2A.

FRIDAY

Rivals in football and basketball, Jeannette and Greensburg Central Catholic will square off in a Section 2-A baseball game in Carbon. First pitch is 4 p.m.

More baseball: Norwin at Penn-Trafford; Latrobe at Franklin Regional; and Greensburg Salem at Yough.

• Softball to watch: Freeport at Greensburg Salem; Mt. Pleasant at Franklin Regional; Southmoreland at Derry. All of those games are at 4.

• The track and field scene shifts to the 53rd annual Butler Invitational. Track and field events begin at 12:15 p.m. at Butler High School. The top eight finishers in each event get a medal, and there will be awards for track MVP and field MVP.

SATURDAY

Yough softball wants to keep its state-championship program on the uptick, and the Cougars hope to build with fundamentals at the youth level. A youth clinic will take place after the Cougars play an inviting nonsection home game against Latrobe at 11 a.m.

• Expect a playoff atmosphere when Hempfield baseball visits North Allegheny for a 6A nonsection game.