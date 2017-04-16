A-K Valley campus clips: A-R grad Tipton stands out in Pitt spring game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tre Tipton hopes to make an impact for the Pitt football team in the fall, and he showcased his potential in the Panthers' annual blue-gold spring game Saturday.

Tipton, a rising redshirt sophomore and Apollo-Ridge graduate, led the Blue team with 51 yards receiving on a pair of catches, including an over-the-shoulder touchdown grab from quarterback Max Browne, in the Gold's 23-14 victory at Heinz Field.

Tipton caught 12 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman before suffering a collapsed lung at Miami that ended his season. He also rushed 11 times for 61 yards and completed a pass.

Baseball

Bethany

Freshman Tyler Alworth (Highlands) was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for the second consecutive week Monday. Alworth pitched a three-hitter in a 5-1 victory over St. Vincent on April 8.

Geneva

Junior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) starred at the plate in the Golden Tornadoes' 7-3 victory over Waynesburg on Thursday. Luciana hit a pair of doubles, drove in three runs and scored twice.

IUP

Sophomore Matt Swartz (Freeport) hit a three-run homer in the Crimson Hawks' 14-5 victory over Clarion on April 9. The homer, Swartz's first with IUP, provided the final runs in the victory. In IUP's four-game sweep of Clarion, Swartz drove in six runs.

Softball

Allegheny

Senior Taylor Massart (Freeport) had three hits, including a double, and scored three runs in the Gators' 9-6 loss to Hiram on Thursday. The performance raised Massart's batting average above .300 on the season.

Gannon

Deer Lakes' freshman connection provided the Golden Knights with their opening run in a 4-3 victory over Cal (Pa.) on Friday. After Rachel Tanilli singled with two outs in the second, teammate Maria Taliani doubled her home.

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore Katie Gozzard (Deer Lakes) went 2 for 3 with a season-high four RBIs in Behrend's 15-4 victory over Mt. Aloysius on Saturday.

Penn State New Kensington

The local Lions are among the leaders in conference play with a 9-3 record, with several local graduates contributing to the success. Freshman Stephanie Drapela (Deer Lakes) is tied for the team lead with four wins and is hitting .326 with 13 RBIs. Freshman Jackie Rearick (Apollo-Ridge) is batting .302 with four RBIs. Sophomore Rebecca Wilhelm (Burrell) is hitting .250 with three RBIs. Another sophomore, Brittney Wolford (Burrell), had three hits in PSNK's 10-5 victory at Penn State Beaver on Thursday.

Thiel

Sophomore Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) hit her second home run of the season, a three-run shot, in the Tomcats' 11-1 victory over Chatham on Tuesday. Sophomore Jess Kelley (Freeport) added two hits and an RBI. Kelley also earned the win against St. Vincent on Monday, pitching a complete game in the Tomcats' 11-4 win.

Track and field

Clarion

Freshman Letizia Collini (Kiski Area) took first place in the 800-meter run at Wednesday's Geneva Invitational. Her time of 2 minutes, 21.51 seconds qualified for the PSAC championships. Senior Tatiana Cloud (Kiski Area) earned a pair of first-place finishes and PSAC-qualifying times in the 200 (26.10) and 400 (58.30).

Lock Haven

Junior Patrick Miller (Kiski Area) posted a PSAC-qualifying time in the 1,500 at the Bucknell Outdoor Classic on Saturday, finishing in 4:05.81.

Seton Hill

Sophomore Ameriah Walters (Valley) was part of the 1,600 relay that broke a school record at Saturday's Bucknell Outdoor Classic. The team finished in 3:54.51. Walters also placed seventh individually in the 200 in 25.38 seconds.

Waynesburg

Senior Brandon VanTine (Valley) led the Yellow Jackets' throwers at Saturday's Walsh Invitational. VanTine placed 10th in the shot put (44 feet, 4 inches) and javelin (137-1).