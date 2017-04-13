'Electric' W&J baseball team off to record start

The Washington & Jefferson baseball team is running away from the rest of the PAC.

The Presidents, ranked 17th in NCAA Division III, are 12-0 in the conference, their best league start in program history. They've outscored opponents 135-28 in PAC play, and they lead the conference with a .351 batting average.

“I've never been around a team this electric batting-wise,” said Nick Vento, a senior outfielder from Franklin Regional. “I was talking to (catcher) Derek Helbing the other day, and I said I wouldn't put money on anyone not hitting a double when they were up. Either that or a home run.

“Our power numbers are unbelievable. And we've been really stringing hits together. That's why we've been scoring so many runs.”

Overall, W&J (17-3) is averaging 9.95 runs, which ranks third in the nation. It ranks in the top five in the country in batting average (fourth), slugging percentage (.537, third) and on-base percentage (.440, fifth).

“People are starting to hear about W&J's offense, and I think it's starting to get in pitchers' heads a little bit,” senior second baseman Adam LaRue said. “We have to stick with our approach and keep doing what we're doing.”

The lineup starts with LaRue, a 5-foot-8, 150-pounder from West Allegheny who said he models his game after Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia. LaRue has a .456 on-base percentage and leads the PAC with 28 runs. He also is one of seven Presidents hitting at least .300 with 10 or more RBIs.

Helbing (.354, three homers, team-best 26 RBIs) bats second, followed by Vento (.384, three homers, 23 RBIs), who will graduate as one of the most accomplished players in school history. He ranks third in career homers (20), third in average (.382), fifth in RBIs (128) and fifth in hits (195).

Vento started as a freshman, and he has been a linchpin since, priding himself on consistency.

“I try to stay even keel,” Vento said. “Even when I'm going through a hard time, I try to lead and show other guys you can still make an impact in other ways, whether it's on the field defensively or just getting on base. When things are going bad, that's when you have to be mentally tough.”

Coach Jeff Mountain praised Vento for his tone-setting during workouts and said Vento has matured at the plate.

“His general baseball knowledge is the No. 1 thing (he has improved),” Mountain said. “I think he understands how pitchers are working. He looks for patterns. He's able to understand the mental aspect of the game.”

Other middle-of-the-lineup producers include junior first baseman Mark Merlino (Penn-Trafford), who is batting .397 with three homers and 14 RBIs, and senior third baseman Frank Fortunato (Canon-McMillan), who is hitting .308 with four homers and 24 RBIs.

W&J's pitching staff is doing its part, too. The Presidents' team ERA of 3.17 leads the PAC by nearly a full run, with senior Riley Groves (4-1, 1.41 ERA) leading a deep and experienced staff. He was the PAC's co-Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore.

The toughest part of W&J's schedule awaits, and the Presidents got a taste of a close game Wednesday, when they needed 10 innings to edge Bethany, 3-2. W&J visits defending league champion Thomas More (14-5) for a three-game series starting Friday, and a nonconference doubleheader at La Roche (19-6) awaits Tuesday.

Thomas More beat W&J twice in one-run games to win last year's PAC Tournament and earn the conference's bid to the NCAA D-III Tournament. The Saints also ended the Presidents' season in 2014, so although the chance at postseason revenge might happen, Mountain is keeping his team focused.

“Most teams don't stay the same,” said Mountain, whose teams reached NCAAs five times between 2009 and '15. “They get better or worse, so that's the challenge we face. We can't get satisfied or complacent. It's nice to get a little attention, but I hope we're mature enough and smart enough to realize we're only halfway through the year. Whether we're 16-3 or 3-16, we haven't accomplished any goals.”

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.