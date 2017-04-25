Campus clippings: Latrobe's Biss shoots St. Vincent golf to victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

St. Vincent's golf team reveled in playing at Champion Lakes, using its home-course advantage to win the Doug Rogers Memorial St. Vincent Invitational for the third straight year.

Senior Ben Biss (Latrobe) paced the Bearcats with a 3-under-par 68 — he shot 33 on the front nine — to take the individual title, and sophomore Nick Yackovich tied for second individually with a 1-under 70. SVC's “Gold Team” posted a score of 301 to get past Grove City for a three-shot victory.

SVC also had a “Green Team” in the event and it finished fifth (326). Senior Matt Jodis (Latrobe) was low scorer with a 78.

Cal (Pa.)

Senior Alex Patricio (Yough) tied for 14th with a 36-hole total of 11-over 153 (80-73) at the Cecil Spadafora Invitational in Indiana.

MEN'S TRACK & FIELD

Cal (Pa.)

Senior Aaron Morgan (Yough) won two events, and Cal won the team title at the Towson Invitational. Morgan won the high jump (6 feet, 6 3⁄ 4 inches) and the 400-meter hurdles (55.30 seconds).

Dickinson

First-year athlete Adam Gamber (Hempfield) finished 23rd in the pole vault at the Bucknell Classic with a vault of 13 feet, 3 1⁄ 2 inches.

Wake Forest

Junior Max Adams (Hempfield) placed fifth in the discus (172-10) and seventh in the shot put (50-10 1⁄ 4 ) at the Virginia Challenge.

WOMEN'S TRACK

& FIELD

Cal (Pa.)

Freshman Abigail Lake (Penn-Trafford) ran a leg of the winning 1,600 relay team (4:09.49) at the 48th annual Spark Adams Invitational at Baldwin Wallace.

Eastern Michigan

Junior Jasmine Jones (Hempfield) finished third in the 200 in a career-best time of 23.86 seconds and also took ninth in the 400 (56.03) at the Jesse Owens Invitational in Columbus, Ohio.

Lehigh

Freshman Hannah Patrick (Ligonier Valley) began last week ranked No. 4 in the javelin throw in the Patriot League (130-2).

Penn State

Sophomore Maddie Holmberg (Hempfield) won her first heptathlon at the Virginia Challenge, recording marks of 20 feet, 1⁄ 2 inch in the long jump, 105 feet in the javelin and a personal-best time of 2:23.39 in the 800. Her event total of 5,636 points ranks third in program history.

Senior Lexi Masterson (Hempfield), meantime, broke her school record in the pole vault with a mark of 13-4 1⁄ 2 to take second place.

BASEBALL

Patrick Henry C.C. (Va.)

Sophomore infielder Brandon Nania (Franklin Regional) leads the Patriots in several offensive categories, including batting average (.383), hits (49), doubles (15), home runs (eight), and RBIs (45). He hit a walk-off homer against Pitt and two more in a series against Lenoir.

Penn

Freshman Tommy Pellis (Greensburg Central Catholic) picked up Ivy League Rookie of the Week honors after hitting .429 (6 for 14) with six runs scored and three extra-base hits, including his first career home run. As the designated-hitter, Pellis had three hits in a 5-4 win over Princeton.

Pitt-Greensburg

Sophomore outfielder Chris Common (Penn-Trafford) was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Week. He led the Bobcats to four wins in six games as he hit .579 with six runs, three home runs and 15 RBIs.

The gaudy numbers also earned him National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division III Honorable Mention Batter of the Week honors.

Common hit for the cycle and drove in seven runs in a win over Chatham, and he added a walk-off home run as the Bobcats edged Penn State Behrend, 6-5.

Seton Hill

Redshirt junior first baseman MP Buckley was named PSAC West Athlete of the Week. In five starts last week, he went 6 for 11 (.545) with three home runs, a triple, two doubles, seven runs and 11 RBIs. He hit a grand slam against Lock Haven.

Thiel

Freshman Andrew Giesey (Penn-Trafford) has started 22 of 26 games and has contributed five doubles and 13 RBIs for the Gators (18-12, 10-6 PAC). He doubled in a 3-1 win over St. Vincent.

Westminster

Senior second baseman Ty Ferlin (Ligonier Valley) has played in 27 games for the Tomcats (9-19, 6-11 PAC) and 19 hits, eight RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

SOFTBALL

Pitt-Greensburg

Freshman pitcher Jaimie Schleicher was named AMCC Pitcher of the Week after a pair of shutouts. She struck out six in a two-hitter against Waynesburg. Last week she had a conference-best 1.38 ERA and also led in strikeouts (56) and complete games (eight), while also hitting .327 with 10 RBIs.

Robert Morris

Freshman outfielder Briana Bunner (Southmoreland) went 4 for 7 with two RBIs as the Colonials (17-27, 7-3 NEC) swept Fairleigh Dickinson by scores of 9-5 and 5-0. RMU is hitting .414 and averaging 9.2 runs during its five-game win streak.

St. Vincent

Junior first baseman Shelby Noel (Latrobe) broke the program record for triples in a season, reaching seven after ripping two in a doubleheader against Geneva. The previous record was held by current SVC coach Nicole Karr (Greensburg Salem).

Seton Hill

Freshman catcher Allie Harvey (Yough) hit her first college home run and did so off of former teammate Macy Mularski (Yough), but the Griffins lost 5-4 in a PSAC game.

Harvey was hitting .244 with 10 RBIs in 19 games for Seton Hill (16-20, 8-5 PSAC).

Mularki, also a freshman, was 4-2 with a 1.91 ERA with 16 strikeouts and seven walks in 12 games for IUP (21-16, 10-6).

MEN'S LACROSSE

Seton Hill

Sophomore Bennett Johnson was named G-MAC Offensive Player of the Week, while teammate Max Eismann was named the top defensive player.

Johnson scored twice in a win at NYIT, including the winning goal. Eismann won his first two college starts and made 18 saves in the two games.

MEN'S TENNIS

St. Vincent

Freshman Jon Oskin was named PAC Rookie of the Week for the third time this season.