District Colleges

Weekend college top 10: La Roche baseball surges to 11-0 in conference

Jeff Vella | Monday, April 17, 2017, 6:03 p.m.

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. La Roche baseball extends conference winning streak to 11

The No. 22 Redhawks topped Pitt-Bradford, 6-5 and 7-0, on Saturday to move to 11-0 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. In the first game, junior Regis Sauer (Brashear) improved to 6-0, allowing three earned runs and six hits in a complete game. In the second game, senior Luis Navedo went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs for La Roche (21-6). Senior David Lemley (Bethel Park) drove in two runs. The Redhawks play No. 17 Washington & Jefferson in a nonconference doubleheader Tuesday.

2. WVU baseball takes 2 of 3 from No. 3 TCU

Sophomore Darius Hill drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the winning run in the ninth inning, and the Mountaineers beat the Horned Frogs, 5-4, on Sunday to take the series. Senior Jackson Cramer tied the score when he drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth, and he finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs. West Virginia (21-13, 8-4 Big 12) split its doubleheader with TCU (28-7, 9-3) on Saturday, winning the opener 5-4 before losing the second game 8-6.

3. Vento ties homer record for W&J

Senior Nick Vento (Franklin Regional) homered twice — equaling the Presidents' career mark with 22 — as No. 17 Washington & Jefferson avoided a sweep against Thomas More with a 14-9 victory Saturday. Vento is tied with Frank Quirin (2008-10) atop the all-time homer list. Vento finished 2 for 6 with four RBIs, also becoming the fifth player in school history to reach 200 hits. The Presidents (18-5, 13-2 PAC) saw their 12-game conference winning streak end Friday, when the defending league champion Saints swept a doubleheader, 4-0 and 3-0.

4. Point Park baseball remains in first place

The Pioneers went 4-0 over the weekend, including a sweep of Midway on Saturday, to maintain a one-game lead in the River States Conference. The Pioneers (28-12, 20-4) defeated Midway (22-21, 19-9) by scores of 4-3 and 6-3. IU Southeast (32-9, 19-5) is in second place. Senior Danny Sanchez scored the winning run in the seventh inning of Game 1, reaching on an error and coming home on another error. In Game 2, sophomore Erik Montero's two-run double keyed a four-run third-inning.

5. RMU sophomore lacrosse player breaks record

Kerri Sayrafe scored eight times, topping the previous mark of seven, as the Colonials routed St. Francis (Pa.), 22-13, on Friday for their sixth consecutive win. Robert Morris improved to 9-4 overall and 3-0 in the Northeast Conference.

6. Nineteen consecutive conference titles for PSU men's volleyball

No. 13 Penn State defeated George Mason and Charleston over the weekend to extend its Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association streak. In the victory over George Mason, freshman Calvin Mende had 24 kills. The Nittany Lions (19-10, 11-3) will host the conference championships Thursday-Saturday.

7. Slippery Rock women's lacrosse breaks through vs. No. 19 Lock Haven

The Rock ended a 16-game skid against the Bald Eagles with an 11-7 victory Saturday, their first win in the series since 1989. Sophomore Tia Torchia scored four goals, and junior goalie Emily Bitka made 10 saves for Slippery Rock (10-3, 5-3 PSAC).

8. Pitt baseball earns first victory over Miami

The Panthers dominated the Hurricanes, 10-3, in Game 1 of a doubleheader Friday, their first win over Miami in 13 all-time meetings. Senior P.J. DeMeo (Central Catholic) and junior Caleb Perry had two hits and two RBIs apiece, and freshman Nico Popa (Seton La-Salle) had three RBIs. Pitt (15-17, 7-11 ACC) lost the other two games of the series, 1-0 and 5-3.

9. Cal (Pa.)'s Friend wins 10,000 meters at Bucknell

Vulcans junior Julie Friend (Uniontown) broke the school record with a first-place time of 34 minutes, 42.44 seconds in the 10,000 meters Friday, provisionally qualifying for NCAAs. It bettered the previous record by more than two minutes.

10. Allegheny senior runner breaks school record

Dan Cheung finished the 10,000 meters in 29 minutes, 53.78 seconds at the Bucknell Bison Outdoors Classic over the weekend, which ranks as the second-best time in NCAA Division III this season. He finished 13th overall but first among non-Division I competitors. The previous school record stood since 2005.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.

