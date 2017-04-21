La Roche baseball seeks return to College World Series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An old adage states: “There's always room for one more.”

In the case of La Roche baseball coach Chase Rowe and his Redhawks, their plea would be “room for one more” ... chance.

They are looking for a second opportunity to compete in the College World Series after reaching the tournament for the first time in school history last season.

The team won its fifth AMCC title last season, then won the NCAA Mideast Regionals.

The Redhawks then played seven games at the NCAA Division III World Series, going 5-2, including a 5-4 loss in 10 innings to Keystone.

Now in his 11th year at the helm, Rowe, the 33-year old father of three, has watched the program grow into a consistent winner.

He said he has fielded a team this season that “doesn't want to lose.”

He added: “We have veteran leaders and fresh legs,” two qualities he said that make the team competitive.

The Redhawks are riding a 14-game winning streak. They've posted a 24-6 overall record, and are 10-0 in conference play, including an impressive sweep over Washington & Jefferson on April 18.

La Roche has relied on veterans David Lemley, Joe Professori and Shane Roebuck, who have been regular contributors for multiple seasons.

Lemley, a senior transfer from Otterbein College, pitches and plays first base, and serves as the team's emotional leader.

He is batting a team-best .469 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 37 RBIs.

His lone goal this season is to play in the World Series.

“I feel we have a special team because we play together,” said Lemley, a Bethel Park grad who was an all-region and all-conference selection when he set the school's single-season home run record (12).

Professori, a Pine-Richland product, is a sophomore catcher turned second baseman who Lemley noted, “carries a big bat behind me.”

He is batting .360 with 24 RBIs.

Roebuck, a sophomore catcher and Brownsville grad, doesn't say much but pulls yeoman duty, behind the plate and at the dish, boasting a .298 average with 25 RBIs.

Other key contributors in the lineup include senior infielders Ian Velez (.436) and Mitchell Yard (.388, 4 HR), as well as sophomore outfielder Johnathan Spina (.386) and senior outfielder Luis Navedo (.362).

Nick Tunstall (4-0, 1.17 ERA), Regis Sauer (6-0, 3.65), Tanner Stans (4-0, 1.48) and Garren Telesa (2-1, 3.48) have led the pitching staff.

The Redhawks will wrap up the conference schedule with a doubleheader at Penn State Behrend on Saturday, aiming to be in prime form for another run in the postseason.

Jimmy Dunn is a freelance writer.