Campus clippings: Deer Lakes graduate, St. Francis (Pa.) volleyball fall short

Tony Nicotra and the St. Francis (Pa.) men's volleyball team had the NCAA Tournament in their sights, but their hopes ended one victory short.

The Red Flash fell 3-0 to Penn State in the EIVA tournament final Saturday, with the Nittany Lions earning the conference's automatic postseason bid.

Nicotra, a redshirt senior outside hitter from Deer Lakes, recorded four kills and a block in the final. He finished the season with 48 blocks, 47 kills and a .376 hitting percentage while battling injuries throughout the winter.

Baseball

Grove City

Junior Tyler Graham (Kiski Area) drove in a run and scored another as the Wolverines beat Westminster, 7-6, in 10 innings Saturday. He also reached base four times, including two hits, drove in a run and scored another in a 15-3 victory over Westminster on Friday. Junior Cameron Smail (Kiski Area) also drove in a run in that game, and senior Andy Fritz (Knoch) hit a two-run homer.

IUP

Freshman Josh Beale (Freeport) drove in the Crimson Hawks' lone run in a 7-1 loss to Shippensburg on Tuesday. Redshirt sophomore Matt Swartz (Freeport) went 2 for 3 in a 4-3 loss to Penn State DuBois on Monday.

Washington and Jefferson

Junior Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) hit a two-run homer, his third long ball of the season, in a 23-3 rout of Geneva on Friday. He added a triple, two RBIs and two runs in a 13-1 victory over Geneva on Saturday.

Women's lacrosse

Waynesburg

Senior Holly Bachman (Knoch) leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 21 goals and 23 points in 12 games this season. Bachman ranks first in school history with 117 career goals.

Miscellaneous

Cal (Pa.)

Steve Flanigan (Kittanning) was inducted into Cal's athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday. A two-time all-conference player and the 1995 PSAC West Athlete of the Year, Flanigan ranks in the top 10 in the Vulcans record books in batting average, triples, doubles, homers and RBIs. He was drafted by the Pirates in the 21st round in 1995.

Softball

Clarion

Redshirt sophomore Cassidy Runyan (Highlands) hit her second home run of the season Friday in a 7-0 victory over Pitt-Johnstown. The two-run blast gave the Golden Eagles a 3-0 lead. Runyan drove in a run Saturday in a 9-3 loss to IUP.

Point Park

Senior Becca Babincak (Deer Lakes) celebrated her Senior Day on Saturday by going 3 for 4 in a 5-0 victory over WVU Tech in the first game of a doubleheader. She added another hit in the second game, a 3-0 loss.

Thiel

Sophomore Jess Kelley (Freeport) limited Westminster to one earned run, but the Titans prevailed 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday. Kelley allowed four hits and two walks. Sophomore Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) doubled in two runs in the first inning of the second game of the doubleheader, which Westminster also won 7-6. Kelley and Reesman also shined in a doubleheader sweep of Bethany on Tuesday. Kelley won both games in the circle, limiting Bethany to one run on five hits and striking out six in a 2-1 victory in the opener, then tossing a three-hit shutout with four strikeouts in a 3-0 victory in the second game. Reesman knocked in the Tomcats' first run with a double in the second game.

Track and field

Allegheny

Freshman Samantha Cooper (Kiski Area) recorded a ninth-place finish in the 400-meter dash Saturday at the Kenyon Spring Invitational, finishing in 1 minute, 7.90 seconds.

Bethany

Senior Aaron Frye (Kiski Area) took second place in the long jump and third in the high jump at the Presidents' Athletic Conference Quad South Meet on Wednesday. He jumped 20 feet, 11 3⁄ 4 inches in the long jump and 5-10 3⁄ 4 in the high jump.

Waynesburg

Senior Brandon VanTine (Valley) finished second in the shot put and third in the javelin Wednesday at the PAC Quad South Meet at Bethany. He threw 44 feet, 4 1⁄ 4 inches in the shot put and 138-3 in the javelin.

Westminster