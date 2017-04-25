Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Derry grad Vasinko helps Juniata reach NCAA quarterfinals

Mike Kovak | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
Derry graduate Matt Vasinko has helped the Juniata men's volleyball team reach the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III tournament.
Matt Vasinko, a junior outside hitter, had 10 kills, six digs and three block assists in the first round against NYU of the NCAA Division III Tournament.

Something unusual happened to the Juniata men's volleyball team last season.

The Eagles finished with a losing record.

For a program that boasts six national championships, change was needed. Glenn DeHaven, a former Juniata player, was hired as coach, and he immediately made changes in off-court behavior to instigate on-court success.

Junior outside hitter Matt Vasinko, a Derry graduate, made changes, too. He vowed to become a well-rounded defensive player.

Those changes helped Juniata restore its proud tradition this season, and DeHaven learned he had a clutch player in Vasinko. He's played a critical role for the Eagles, who defeated NYU 3-2 on Saturday to advance to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.

“The past month, he's really hit his stride. He's been one of our go-to guys,” DeHaven said of Vasinko. “At the beginning of the year, I wouldn't have been able to say he was a guy who could carry the load, but that's what he's become. He's hit his stride, and he's helped carry the load.”

During the championship match of the Continental Volleyball Conference, Juniata and Eastern Mennonite went to a fifth, and deciding, set. EMU led 14-13 when Vasinko came up with a play that saved Juniata's season. His solo block tied the game, which Juniata eventually won to advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament. Its run continues against Wentworth on Friday in Springfield, Mass.

“I still have a lot of areas to improve, but I wanted to round out my game and become better defensively and better at blocking at the net,” Vasinko said. “Being better defensively builds more trust in my teammates, and if I'm successful, I'm allowing my teammates to be successful.”

Vasinko provided more than a solo block against Eastern Mennonite. He finished the match with 12 kills, eight digs and three solo blocks, and he earned a place on the all-tournament team. Against NYU, Vasinko had 10 kills, six digs and three block assists.

Juniata (22-10) has won nine consecutive matches.

“We've known all along that we definitely had the talent to do this. We knew that at the beginning of the year,” Vasinko said. “What our coach talked to us about was playing for each other, trusting each other. Before, I feel like we were more focused on talking trash than focusing on playing as a team and being there for your teammates. Coach knew what elements we needed to become a championship-caliber team.”

Players like Vasinko, who was an all-state player and a multisport athlete at Derry, has been a key element.

Vasinko, who began playing volleyball in ninth grade at the urging of gym teacher Shawn Spencer, ranks third on the team in kills (197), service aces (18) and points (243.5). His 177 digs are second on the team and his 50 blocks rank fourth.

“Matt is a wonderful teammate. His peers look up to him, especially for the type of player he is,” DeHaven said. “He's been a huge part of why we're on the streak we're on.”

It's a streak that's restored Juniata volleyball. They even get to practice in official school gear these days, something that wasn't a given when the season started.

“Coach always tells us we have to earn the logo. We have to prove that we earn to wear the logo,” Vasinko said. “I think it was to get the players to look at it as a tradition and something we have to want to be part of. It's ended up being a great year, but we have a lot of work left to do.”

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.

