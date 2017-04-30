Westmoreland campus clippings: ST. Vincent's Prichard repeats as PAC's top tennis player

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

St. Vincent sophomore Jonathan Prichard knows what it is like to be PAC Player of the Year in men's tennis. He won the award last season and repeated as the conference's top player this year.

Prichard won the championship match at No. 1 singles and helped lead the Bearcats to a third-place finish.

Teammate Jon Oskin won the title at No. 2 singles to cap a strong freshman season.

St. Vincent won the PAC's Team Sportsmanship Award.

WOMEN'S TRACK & FIELD

Grove City

Freshman Colleen Zilka (Franklin Regional) finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.42 seconds at the PAC Championships at Geneva.

Penn State

Sophomore Maddie Holmberg (Hempfield) posted the best long jump of her career (20 feet, 4- 1⁄ 4 inches) to take second place at Penn Relays. The mark is tied for eighth-best in school history.

Senior Lexi Masterson (Hempfield) finished third in the pole vault, clearing 12-7 1⁄ 2 .

Seton Hill

Sophomore Gabby Ravotto won the 100 at the Paul Kaiser Classic at Shippensburg with a time of 12.23. She was also second in the 200 and sixth in the long jump.

Westminster

Senior Cassidy Shepherd (Greensburg Salem) won the pole vault at the PAC Championships with a mark of 12-4 1⁄ 2 inches. Shepherd also placed third in the long jump (16-1- 3⁄ 4 ) and helped the 400 relay take third with a school-record time of 50.94.

MEN'S TRACK & FIELD

Seton Hill

Senior Bobby Gould won the long jump at the Paul Kaiser Classic with a mark of 21-9.

BASEBALL

Ave Maria University

Freshman J.P. Pellis (Greensburg Central Catholic) had made one mound appearance so far this season for Ave Maria, a NAIA school in Ave Maria, Fla.

Penn

Freshman Tommy Pellis (Greensburg Central Catholic) hit two home runs in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Columbia. The Quakers lost, 12-7, but hit five homers. Pellis is hitting .288 with four homers, 12 RBIs and 13 runs.

Penn State Behrend

Freshman pitcher Ben Ramey (Franklin Regional) picked up his first college win as the Lions defeated Fredonia, 15-7. The righthander pitched 4 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings of relief, striking out seven and allowing three hits.

SOFTBALL

Cal (Pa.)

Senior leftfielder Kaity Finley (Latrobe) delivered a two-run single to help the Vulcans to a 5-2 win over Gannon in the second game of a doubleheader that clinched a berth in the PSAC Tournament. Finley is hitting .329 with 12 RBIs and 11 runs for the Vulcans (20-14, 11-7 PSAC).

Kent State

Senior infielder Maddy Grimm (Ligonier Valley) hit her Mid-American Conference-leading 16th home run as Kent State (22-24) beat Buffalo, 1-0. Grimm last week was selected by the Akron Racers in the fifth round of the National Pro Fastpitch League Draft. She was the 23rd pick.

Pitt-Johnstown

Junior Melissa Wagner (Greensburg Salem) picked up her 11th win of the season, allowing a run and two hits in a complete game as the Mountain Cats downed No. 6 IUP, 3-1, in a season-closing split with the Crimson Hawks.

St. Vincent

Junior first baseman Shelby Noel (Latrobe) was named Division III Eastern College Athletic Conference South Hitter of the Week after a 10-for-15 stretch (.667). She had two home runs, four triples, 12 RBIs, eight runs across four games for the Bearcats (26-10), who earned the No. 3 seed in the PAC Tournament.

Seton Hill

The Griffins (20-21) secured a berth in the PSAC playoffs with a two-game sweep of Mercyhurst, 3-2 and 2-1. Junior Ashley Perillo (Latrobe) went 3 for 4, sophomore Brooke Bower added a pair of hits and junior Paige Hertzog (Mt. Pleasant) drove in two runs.

WCCC

The Wolfpack had three all-conference selections at the WPCC tournament: freshman Chelsi Bartlow (Hempfield), sophomore Jessica Taylor and sophomore Shelby Kimmick (Hempfield). WCCC lost to CCAC-South, 10-2, in the opening round.

MEN'S LACROSSE

Seton Hill

The Griffins (10-4) will be the No. 3 seed in the G-MAC Tournament, which begins Thursday against No. 2 Lake Erie. They will enter the playoffs with momentum, having ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

St. Vincent

Junior Maggie Nelson scored nine goals and added five assists to lead the Bearcats to a 24-14 win over Thiel. Nelson surpassed the 200-goal mark for her career and broke the school's single-season mark for goals with 74.

MEN'S GOLF

St. Vincent

Senior Ben Biss (Latrobe) was named PAC Men's Golfer of the Week. Biss shot a tournament-best 3-under-par 68 to lead the Bearcats to a title at the Doug Rogers Memorial Invitational at Champion Lakes. He tied for sixth (81) at the Westminster Spring Invitational, which SVC also won.

WOMEN'S GOLF

St. Vincent

Senior Samm Firestone was named PAC Co-Women's Golfer of the Week after taking medalist honors with an 86 at the St. Vincent Invitational.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

WCCC

Freshman guard-forward Dan King earned a scholarship to play at Point Park. A 6-1 guard from Detroit, King was an all-conference and all-region selection last season for the Wolfpack. He averaged 19 points per game.

Have information on local college athletes? Email bbeckner@tribweb.com.