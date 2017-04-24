Weekend college top 10: Pitt baseball upsets No. 3 North Carolina

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. Pitt baseball knocks off No. 3 North Carolina

A two-run triple by freshman Nico Popa (Central Catholic) keyed a five-run third inning as the Panthers earned an 11-9 upset Sunday in the final game of the series. Pitt (17-20, 8-14 ACC) trailed 4-3 after two innings before going ahead for good in the third. Senior Jacob Wright went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and senior Manny Pazos went 3 for 4 with two runs. Freshman Dan Hammer earned his first victory, allowing four runs and seven hits in five innings. The Tar Heels dropped to 31-9, 16-5.

2. La Roche baseball team's winning streak up to 16

The No. 17 Redhawks swept D'Youville, 10-3 and 13-0, on Saturday to push their record to 26-6 overall and 12-0 in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. In Game 1, senior Corey Lazor (Bethel Park) went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and sophomore Joe Professori (Pine-Richland) was 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. In Game 2, junior Ethan Lewis, sophomore Justin Johnson (Franklin Regional) and junior Jesse Savisky (Butler) combined on a one-hitter. Ramon Rios was 4 for 5 with three runs. Earlier last week, La Roche swept Washington & Jefferson, 6-3 and 5-4.

3. Penn State volleyball earns bid to NCAAs

The No. 13 Nittany Lions swept St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday to win the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Tournament for the 18th time in the past 19 years. Senior Chris Nugent was named Most Outstanding Player after recording nine kills in the final and 24 in the tournament. Redshirt freshman Luke Braswell led the Lions with 33 assists. Penn State (21-10) received a fifth seed and opens against fourth-seeded Hawaii (26-5) at 8 p.m. May 2 at Ohio State.

4. IUP women's tennis team makes history

The Crimson Hawks won the first PSAC title in program history with a 5-2 triumph over Mercyhurst on Saturday at Bloomsburg. Senior Raquel Gonzalez won at No. 3 singles to clinch the victory. IUP reached the conference championship in the previous six years but lost each time. The Crimson Hawks will find out their opponent in the NCAA Division II Tournament when the draw is announced at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

5. Slippery Rock junior breaks single-season hit record

Emily Nagle had five hits in The Rock's doubleheader split with Seton Hill on Sunday, giving her a school-record 63 this season. The previous mark of 60 was set in 2007 by current coach Stacey Rice. Nagle is hitting .463 this season, which is tops among starting players in the PSAC.

6. W&J offense keeps rolling

The Presidents swept three games from Geneva by a combined score of 48-4 over the weekend. In Friday's 23-3 victory, senior Derek Helbing went 3 for 5 with seven RBIs. W&J won Saturday by scores of 13-1 and 12-0. Senior Nick Gatins finished 3 of 4 with two runs and two RBIs in the opener, and senior Frank Fortunato (Canon-McMillan) hit a three-run homer in the second game. The Presidents (23-7, 16-2 PAC) remain in first place in the conference.

7. Pitt softball team walks off with victory

Freshman Kaitlyn Kruger hit her first collegiate homer in the ninth inning to lift the Panthers past N.C. State, 4-3, on Sunday. Pitt trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh before a two-run homer by McKayla Taylor and a solo homer by Erin Hershman tied the score. Freshman Brittany Knight earned the win in relief, allowing one hit in 41⁄3 innings. The Panther took two of three in the series and improved to 23-31 overall and 6-15 in the ACC.

8. CMU men's track claims conference title

The Tartans won three events over the weekend and took first in the University Athletic Association championships at University of Chicago. It's the first time in program history Carnegie Mellon won the indoor and outdoor title in the same season. First-place finishes were recorded by senior Owen Norley (1,500 meters), junior Jacob Schofel (hammer throw) and senior Curtis Watro (3,000 steeplechase).

9. Nittany Lions men's gymnast wins NCAA title

Freshman Stephen Nedoroscik recorded a personal-best score to take first place in the pommel horse at Saturday's national championships at Army. He became the 54th Penn State men's gymnast to earn a national title.

10. Westminster women's lacrosse wins first game in program history

Senior Anne Tillie scored seven goals, and freshman Bria Braddock (Blackhawk) added seven as the Titans beat Waynesburg, 19-12, on Monday. Westminster, a first-year program, improved to 1-8.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.