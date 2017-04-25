WCCA baseball coaches honored for milestone

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County Community College honored manager Mike Draghi and assistant coach Terry Mularski on Saturday for their 25 years of service and the team's 700th victory.

WCCC athletic director Dick Holler thanked the duo for their dedication to turning the baseball program to a successful National Junior College Athletic Association Division III contender.

The Wolfpack made it to two World Series since Draghi and Mularski began the program in 1992.

More than 20 former players attended the ceremony before WCCC's game against CCAC South.

“I can't tell you how much I appreciate the guys from the past and the guys currently here,” Draghi said. “We enjoy being around you guys every day and learned a lot from you.

“Reaching the 700 wins is a milestone but no different than any other win. There have been a few losses along the way, but it's humbling and touching, and I don't know how much more I can talk before shedding a tear.”

Draghi and Mularski were presented wooden bats with the date of the milestone victory.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.