Riverview grad Lesnick chasing 2nd straight PAC title

Evan Lesnick didn't exactly choose his track and field specialty — it came more from a process of elimination.

“My dad ran hurdles in college, so I didn't really want to be compared to him,” Lesnick said. “My sister threw, so I didn't want to be compared to her. My brother high jumped, and I didn't want to be compared to him. And I hate running long distance.”

That left one event: the pole vault. And once Lesnick's family convinced him to go out for the Riverview track and field team as a freshman, it turned out he could do it pretty well.

However Lesnick came by pole vault, the event suits him well. Now a sophomore at Westminster, he'll attempt to defend his title at the Presidents' Athletic Conference championships, which begin Friday at Geneva College.

“It worked out,” Lesnick said, matter-of-factly. “I've always been a natural acrobat with gymnastics and things like that, so it came rather natural. I had a lot of senior help my freshman year of high school. My coaches were really (good), and I went to clinics at Westminster and they helped me a tremendous amount.”

Lesnick, who set the WPIAL championship meet record in the pole vault his senior year at Riverview, carried over his success to the collegiate level. As a freshman, he shared the pole vault title at the PAC indoor championships and won it outright at the outdoor championships.

He followed that up by claiming the title outright at the indoor championships in February, and he enters Friday as the top seed in the event after clearing 15 feet, 1.75 inches at the Westminster Invitational earlier this month.

“Everything feels good,” Lesnick said. “We've been leading up to this point of the season. We try to peak at the latest point possible, so we have the best performance at the conference championship. We're just looking for everyone on the team to do well, get the points and come out with the (team title).”

Lesnick said he came into the conference championships last spring just looking to have fun, and he ultimately became “the lucky one” to have a strong performance and win.

“It's not really how well you do, it's how well your team does,” he said, “if you can just do your part and help.”

This time Lesnick is looking to qualify for the national championships. He's less than a foot away from the standard to qualify and believes he's “one good meet away.”

Winning the indoor conference championship only helped Lesnick's confidence, he said. He spent time this spring working on his inversions, trying to reach better heights while using a smaller pole.

“We've been working really hard, and I think pretty soon here in one of these meets it's really going to click and we'll be jumping some pretty high heights,” he said.

With Lesnick in the pole vault and other top seeds like sprinter Jaevon Hardy, Lesnick believes the Titans can compete for a team title this weekend.

As the defending champion and top seed, he feels comfortable with the pressure.

“I think my high school really helped me understand pressure is part of the game and that you have to live up to it,” Lesnick said. “Coming into high school and competing in high school at a high level at the state level and even the national level, you just have to show up, do your best and no matter how you do, as long as you do your best you'll come out with the win.”

