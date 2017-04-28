Hapanowicz makes huge strides with Allegheny men's golf team

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny assistant golf coach Abby Sorensen knows the trajectory a college player's performance can follow. A former member of the Gators women's team, Sorensen said a golfer typically will improve his or her scoring average by two to three strokes in college.

That being the case, junior Bobby Hapanowicz's college career has been extraordinary.

Consider this: His first competitive collegiate round in the fall of his freshman year was 90, and in five tournament rounds, he failed to break 80.

Fast forward to April 22-23, the first leg of the 2017 North Coast Athletic Conference championship. Playing on the Gators' home course at the Country Club of Meadville, Hapanowicz shot back-to-back 72s to hold fourth place and be in position to contend for the conference title.

His scoring average of 78.3 for 2016-17 is six strokes better than his freshman season. In nine rounds leading up to the final 36 holes of the NCAC championship, he shot in the 70s for eight of them.

“I realized I was going to have to make some changes to compete at the college level,” said Hapanowicz, a Collier resident who attended Sewickley Academy. “I really started working with my swing coach (Kevin Shields of The Club at Nevillewood) on doing some swing changes.

“We've just been trying to get something more repeatable week-in and week-out. The swing, the putting, I just feel more consistent.”

Sorensen raves about Hapanowicz's progress. She admitted she and head coach Jeff Groff had some reservations as to whether Hapanowicz had the chops to cut it in the college game.

But he won them over with his work ethic — the proverbial first guy to show up at practice and the last one to leave — and his confidence. Even when he was struggling and barely contributing to the team, he expressed his desire to be the Gators' No. 1 player.

“It's like we're not even talking about the same kid,” Sorensen said, referring to Hapanowicz's improvement. “He's gone from a kid who barely made our roster to someone we can depend on every week. We're not biting our nails to see if Bobby's going to hang on and post a good number.”

Besides having a tireless practice regimen, Hapanowicz, Sorensen said, is an analytical player, taking time to think through all the possibilities before standing over a shot. She also is struck by his creative shot-making.

“I guess when you're used to missing as many greens as I am ...,” Hapanowicz said with a laugh. “I do try to practice that a little bit in my spare time. Having those shots in the bag and being willing to pull them off in competition can save you a few strokes.”

Added Sorensen: “Most of golf is played between your ears. His confidence is outstanding. He truly believes he can salvage any round of golf.”

Sorensen said she believes Hapanowicz's ascent isn't finished. She expects him to shoot a few rounds in the 60s before his time at Allegheny is through.

To that end, Hapanowicz continues to work on his game with Shields. He also gets advice from former LPGA player Missie Berteotti, whose son was Hapanowicz's teammate at Sewickley Academy.

Whatever fine-tuning his game requires, his leadership skills, Sorensen said, already are impeccable. Recently, the father of a freshman player pulled Sorensen aside and told her what a great mentor Hapanowicz had been for his son.

“There's literally not one conceited cell in his body,” Sorensen said. “He's such a humble, hard-working kid.”

And it's in the work where Hapanowicz finds nearly as much joy as competing.

“I learned to enjoy the process of getting better, whether or not the results were there immediately,” he said. “I love the idea of competing and working toward a goal. To me, golf is fun, and that's how I want golf to always be.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.