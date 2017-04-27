Seton Hill baseball contending despite injuries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's a good thing Seton Hill baseball coach Marc Marizzaldi has a 39-player roster.

Injuries have forced Marizzaldi to use almost every player, even if they were not ready for college action. It has been all hands on deck for the Griffins.

“We've never gone through a season like this before,” Marizzaldi said. “We've been forced to play players out of position. We've extended the pitching staff, and some freshmen who probably weren't ready to play got a chance. At one time, three of our four starting pitchers were out at the same time.”

With two weeks left in the regular season, Seton Hill (26-15, 11-9) finds itself in the thick of a playoff chase with Slippery Rock (21-14, 12-8), IUP (15-21, 11-9) and Cal (Pa.). Mercyhurst (31-3, 18-2) already claimed the top spot in the West Division.

The Griffins have two four-game series left starting 1 p.m. Friday at home against last-place Clarion (11-26, 4-16) and May 5-6 against Slippery Rock.

While Clarion hasn't had a great season, it might be the reason Cal (19-21, 10-10) might miss the postseason. Clarion shut out the Vulcans in three of the four games played.

“I've been told by other coaches that Clarion is better than its record,” Marizzaldi said. “We'd like to chase down Slippery Rock.”

Seton Hill has had 12 players out with injuries this season, including three who had Tommy John surgery. Among the trio is shortstop Garret Vrbanic, who has missed most of the season.

His backup, Chris Law, broke a foot in the first game of the season and is out, which forced Marizzaldi to move second baseman Ryan Sullivan to short. The team's top utility player, Andrew Chuba, is also out for the season.

“We've been pretty resilient,” Marizzaldi said. “Ryan has solidified the top of the order and shortstop spot. Zack (Martinelli, Hempfield) has been one of our most consistent pitchers. He helped stabilize the rotation.”

Seton Hill senior Perry DellaValle, the staff ace, has only pitched in three games, including a shutout of Mercyhurst, because of a sore right shoulder. Marizzaldi is hoping DellaValle returns for the playoffs.

Josh Keefe (Latrobe), another starter, has missed games because of a sore arm, and Tyler Morder missed the beginning of the season with a hand injury. Joe Shaffer, the fourth starter, has missed time.

Marizzaldi has used Bryce Spak and Don McWreath a lot in games.

Seton Hill is No. 5 in the NCAA Division II Mid-Atlantic Regional rankings.

“I'm not surprised that we've been able be in this position,” Marizzaldi said. “We prepare in the fall for this type of situation by giving everyone a chance to be a starter and equal amount of at-bats.

“There is a chance our season may end in eight days, or could be playing for another four weeks,” Marizzaldi said.

The veteran coach hopes his team stays injury free and they're playing until late May or early June.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.