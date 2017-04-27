Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Seton Hill baseball contending despite injuries
Paul Schofield | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 8:42 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
From left, hitters Mark Colella, Perry DellaValle, Garret Vrbanic, Joe Shaffer and Tyler Morder at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa. on Thursday Feb. 23, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

It's a good thing Seton Hill baseball coach Marc Marizzaldi has a 39-player roster.

Injuries have forced Marizzaldi to use almost every player, even if they were not ready for college action. It has been all hands on deck for the Griffins.

“We've never gone through a season like this before,” Marizzaldi said. “We've been forced to play players out of position. We've extended the pitching staff, and some freshmen who probably weren't ready to play got a chance. At one time, three of our four starting pitchers were out at the same time.”

With two weeks left in the regular season, Seton Hill (26-15, 11-9) finds itself in the thick of a playoff chase with Slippery Rock (21-14, 12-8), IUP (15-21, 11-9) and Cal (Pa.). Mercyhurst (31-3, 18-2) already claimed the top spot in the West Division.

The Griffins have two four-game series left starting 1 p.m. Friday at home against last-place Clarion (11-26, 4-16) and May 5-6 against Slippery Rock.

While Clarion hasn't had a great season, it might be the reason Cal (19-21, 10-10) might miss the postseason. Clarion shut out the Vulcans in three of the four games played.

“I've been told by other coaches that Clarion is better than its record,” Marizzaldi said. “We'd like to chase down Slippery Rock.”

Seton Hill has had 12 players out with injuries this season, including three who had Tommy John surgery. Among the trio is shortstop Garret Vrbanic, who has missed most of the season.

His backup, Chris Law, broke a foot in the first game of the season and is out, which forced Marizzaldi to move second baseman Ryan Sullivan to short. The team's top utility player, Andrew Chuba, is also out for the season.

“We've been pretty resilient,” Marizzaldi said. “Ryan has solidified the top of the order and shortstop spot. Zack (Martinelli, Hempfield) has been one of our most consistent pitchers. He helped stabilize the rotation.”

Seton Hill senior Perry DellaValle, the staff ace, has only pitched in three games, including a shutout of Mercyhurst, because of a sore right shoulder. Marizzaldi is hoping DellaValle returns for the playoffs.

Josh Keefe (Latrobe), another starter, has missed games because of a sore arm, and Tyler Morder missed the beginning of the season with a hand injury. Joe Shaffer, the fourth starter, has missed time.

Marizzaldi has used Bryce Spak and Don McWreath a lot in games.

Seton Hill is No. 5 in the NCAA Division II Mid-Atlantic Regional rankings.

“I'm not surprised that we've been able be in this position,” Marizzaldi said. “We prepare in the fall for this type of situation by giving everyone a chance to be a starter and equal amount of at-bats.

“There is a chance our season may end in eight days, or could be playing for another four weeks,” Marizzaldi said.

The veteran coach hopes his team stays injury free and they're playing until late May or early June.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.