Campus clippings: Freeport's Massart hits three-run home run in penultimate Allegheny game

Taylor Massart made sure to close her college softball career on a high note.

The Allegheny College senior, a Freeport graduate, hit a three-run home run as the Gators defeated Denison, 5-3, in the first game of a doubleheader Friday. It was her first homer of the season.

Massart finished the season with a team-high .330 batting average, four doubles and a homer. She batted .460 over the final 18 games of the season, with all 12 of her RBIs.

Carlow

Senior Kenzie Young (Leechburg) went 3 for 4 with a two-run triple, but the Celtics fell, 12-5, to Indiana University Southeast in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. Young went 1 for 4 in the first game, a 6-4 loss.

Gannon

Freshman Rachel Tanilli (Deer Lakes) had a breakout performance, going 2 for 3 with a home run, double, four RBIs and two runs scored in the Golden Knights' 7-3 victory over Cal (Pa.) on Friday. Tanilli hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning, a solo homer in the second and a two-run double in the fifth, reaching a new career high for RBIs. Tanilli hit another homer, a solo shot, in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday against Slippery Rock, and freshman Maria Taliani (Deer Lakes) hit a three-run homer in a 10-1 victory over The Rock in the first game of the doubleheader.

Penn State New Kensington

The Local Lions finished their season with a 6-0 loss to Penn State Fayette on Friday in the first round of the PSUAC tournament. PSNK posted a 13-14 record, including 13-7 in conference play. Sophomore Rebecca Wilhelm (Burrell) batted .345 with seven RBIs, freshman Stephanie Drapela (Deer Lakes) hit .326 with 13 RBIs and went 4-4 with a 5.38 ERA in the circle, freshman Jackie Rearick (Apollo-Ridge) batted .267 with five RBIs and sophomore Brittney Wolford (Burrell) hit .226 with seven RBIs.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Junior Jordan Seneca (Plum) broke the Northeast Conference record with her 20th home run of the season in a 4-1 victory Saturday over Sacred Heart. The three-run shot gave the Red Flash a 3-1 lead in the third inning and enabled her to break the NEC's single-season mark of 19, set last season by Mount St. Mary's Rachel Heinze. Seneca added another homer Sunday, a solo shot, to provide the only run in a 1-0 victory over Wagner.

Thiel

Sophomores Jess Kelley (Freeport) and Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) helped the Tomcats earn a bid to the Presidents' Athletic Conference with a sweep of Geneva on Friday. The Tomcats won 9-7 and 10-3. Kelley earned both wins in the circle, pitching complete games. She doubled and drove in two runs in the second contest. Reesman went 4 for 7 with a double, two runs scored and five RBIs in the doubleheader. She leads Thiel with 32 RBIs. Kelley pitched a three-hit shutout earlier in the week in a 9-0 victory over Washington & Jefferson.

Point Park

Senior Becca Babincak (Deer Lakes) went 3 for 4 with an RBI as the Pioneers beat Brescia (Ky.), 2-0, in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. Sophomore Tiffany Edwards (Deer Lakes) earned the victory in the circle, shutting out Brescia on five hits through 5 1⁄ 3 innings, walking two and striking out two.

Westminster

Senior Emily Lindsey (Freeport) went 2 for 4 with a double, but the Titans fell 12-8 to Thomas More in the second game of a doubleheader Friday. Westminster will begin the Preidents' Athletic Conference tournament this week as the No. 2 seed.

Baseball

Geneva

Junior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) hit a bases-clearing triple, but the Golden Tornadoes fell 14-10 to Westminster on Wednesday. Freshman Jacob Poremski (Kiski Area) went 2 for 3 and scored two runs in the loss.

Men's golf

Gannon

Junior Matt Barto (Leechburg) received an individual bid to the NCAA Division II Men's Golf Tournament. Barto will compete at the NCAA Division II Atlantic/East Regional from May 8-10 at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, W.Va. Barto finished fifth at the regionals in 2015, advancing to the national championships.

Men's tennis

Thiel

Senior Thad Paunovich (Kiski Area) was part of two wins, but the Tomcats fell to Geneva, 6-3, on Monday. Paunovich won in three sets at No. 3 singles and teamed with Alex Horvatits at No. 2 doubles for a win.

Track and field

Bethany

Senior Aaron Frye (Kiski Area) posted two top-five finishes at the Presidents' Athletic Conference championships Friday and Saturday. Frye tied for second in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 1 1⁄ 2 inches, and took fourth in the long jump with a distance of 21- 1⁄ 2 .

Clarion

Senior Tatiana Cloud (Kiski Area) shined at Saturday's Paul Kaiser Classic at Shippensburg University, taking first place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 1.62 seconds. The time was a provisional qualifying mark for the NCAA championships. Cloud also teamed with freshman Letizia Collini (Kiski Area), Courtney Corban and Danni Tarr to break the school record in the 1,600 relay by two seconds. The time of 3:53.67 placed the Golden Eagles second.

St. Francis (Pa.)

Junior Morgan Kiebler (Kiski Area) placed third in the 1,500 on Saturday at the Red Flash Open. Kiebler posted a time of 4:58.09.

Waynesburg

Senior Brandon VanTine (Valley) turned in Waynesburg's top performance at the Presidents' Athletic Conference, taking home second-place honors in the men's shot put with a throw of 46-2 3⁄ 4 inches. He also placed 11th in the javelin.

Westminster

Sophomore Evan Lesnick (Riverview) defended his Presidents' Athletic Conference title in the pole vault, reaching a season-best height of 15-5 to take first place at the championships Friday at Geneva College. Sophomore Nicole Cress (Knoch) finished third in the 100 with a time of 13 seconds and was part of the third-place 400 relay.