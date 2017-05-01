Campus clippings: W&J's Vento, Merlino earn hitting honors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mark Merlino and Nick Vento hit in the middle of the Washington & Jefferson batting order for a reason.

The pair of Westmoreland County products keep the base paths moving and the runs scoring.

Merlino, a junior first baseman from Penn-Trafford, was named PAC Hitter of the Week after he went 6 for 8 in a doubleheader sweep of St. Vincent, with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and six RBIs.

Vento, meantime, a senior right fielder from Franklin Regional, broke the W&J record for career home runs with his 23rd in the first inning against St. Vincent in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

The homer was the sixth of the season for Vento.

No. 19-ranked W&J (26-7, 19-2 PAC) will host the PAC tournament as the top-seeded team.

BASEBALL

Seton Hill

Junior MP Buckley was named PSAC West Baseball Athlete of the Week for the second time this season. Buckley had seven hits, seven runs and nine RBIs in two wins over Clarion, including three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE St. Vincent

Junior midfielder Maggie Nelson and senior midfielder Sarah Wallerstedt earned Ohio River Lacrosse Conference players of the week honors, Nelson for offense and Wallerstedt for defense.

Nelson had 22 goals and 13 assists last week in three games. She set a new program record for goals in a season with 79. Wallerstedt had 11 goals and five assists — en route to her 200th career point — with 18 draw-controls and six caused turnovers, in three games.

SVC (11-4) will be the No. 3 seed in the ORLC playoffs, which begin Friday.

MEN'S LACROSSE

St. Vincent

Freshman Ben Price was named Ohio River Lacrosse Conference Offensive Player of the Week. He scored four goals and added two assists in wins over Bethany and Westminster. SVC (8-7) plays Thiel in the ORLC semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Chuck Noll Field in Latrobe.

SOFTBALL

Gannon

For the third time this season, senior Olivia Gumbita (Latrobe) was named PSAC West Division Pitcher of the Week after leading the Knights (27-12) to the PSAC West Division title with a two-game sweep of Slippery Rock. She went 2-0, struck out 15 and picked up her second save of the season as the Knights won their first division title.

Gumbita is 15-5 for the season with 1.69 ERA. Gannon opens the PSAC playoffs Wednesday against the winner of Shippensburg and IUP.

Seton Hill

Junior outfielder Paige Hertzog (Mt. Pleasant) was named PSAC West Co-Athlete of the Week. Hertzog helped lead the Griffins (21-22) to five wins in six games, going 11 for 21 with nine runs and 10 RBIs, including a four doubles and a home run. Seton Hill opens the PSAC playoffs at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Lock Haven in Quakertown.

Have information on local college athletes? Email bbeckner@tribweb.com.