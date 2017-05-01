Weekend College Top 10: St. Francis (Pa.) softball completes historic regular season

1. St. Francis (Pa.) softball team concludes historic regular season.

With a doubleheader sweep of Wagner on Sunday, the Red Flash (45-9) finished the regular season a perfect 16-0 in the Northeast Conference and will host the conference tournament for the first time beginning May 11. Jordan Seneca (Plum) became the first player in NEC history with 20 home runs and 20 steals in a season. She also established program single-season records for homers (21) and RBIs (63). Sophomore Cheyenne McKee set the Red Flash's single-season hits record with 66. In its past 34 games, St. Francis is 33-1 — the only loss coming against Pitt. The 45 wins shattered the previous program high for victories in a season (34).

2. Point Park's Shields earns conference MVP for track and field

Sophomore Anna Shields was named River States Conference Outstanding Women's Track Athlete at the conference championships. Shields won the 800, 1,500, 5,000 and anchored the Pioneers' winning 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams. She also placed second in the 400 to teammate Olukemi Olugbakinro, who set a school record with a time of 59.42 seconds. The Pioneers placed second to Rio Grande (Ohio).

3. Prichard repeats as PAC's top men's tennis player

St. Vincent sophomore Jonathan Prichard captured his second consecutive Presidents' Athletic Conference No. 1 singles title to again earn the conference's player of the year honor. He defeated Mitch Byrum (Obama Academy) of W&J, 6-2, 6-3, in the championship match.

4. Geneva men win first PAC track and field title

Competing at home in Beaver Falls, the Golden Tornadoes made program history with their first conference championship. Alex Parker earned gold in the 110-meter hurdles, and the 400 relay team of Henry Kennedy, Aaron Tedys (Riverside), Cameron Unrath (Pine-Richland) and Parker, set a meet and school record with a time of 41.58 seconds. Unrath earned silver in the 100 and 200, setting a school record in the 100 (10.77 seconds).

5. Waynesburg women repeat as PAC track and field champions

Behind their dominant distance runners, the Waynesburg women successfully defended their PAC championship, beating runner-up Westminster by 66 points. The Yellowjackets distance runners swept the 800, 1,500, 5,000, 10,000 and 3,000 steeplechase. Julie Gerber (Uniontown) won the 5,000, and Addy Knetzer (Chartiers-Houston) won her third conference field MVP award.

6. Parry drives in seven in Pitt baseball victory

Junior Caleb Parry hit two home runs and drove in seven to lead the Panthers past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, 17-5, in the finale of a three-game series Sunday at Cost Field. Parry hit a solo homer and a two-run single in Pitt's eight-run third inning. He added an RBI single in the fifth and a three-run homer in sixth. Parry also scored three runs. Jacob Wright and Nick Banman also homered for Pitt (19-21), which reached its season-high runs.

7. Grove City, Westminster players earn PAC top golfer honors

Westminster's Kelsey Phillips (North Allegheny) shot 335 over 72 holes at Cedarbrook Golf Club's Gold Course to earn PAC Women's Player of the Year honors — a first for the Titans women's team — at the conference championships. Sophomore Cole McCook became the first men's player from Grove City in 12 years to earn conference golfer of the year by posting a winning 72-hole score of 291.

8. Rock women's lacrosse clinches postseason berth

For the first time since the program was reinstated in 2007, Slippery Rock will be in the PSAC playoffs. The Rock clinched a spot (No. 5 seed) with an 18-6 win over Shippensburg on Saturday. Tia Torchia (Seton-La Salle) and Bre Vodde (Hampton) had hat tricks to pace Slippery Rock, which opens the conference tournament Tuesday against No. 4 seed IUP.

9. Gibson makes Penn State track and field history at Penn Relays

Danielle Gibson, a senior from the Bahamas, won the women's college triple jump with a mark of 43 feet, 6 inches, which was 4 inches better than her next closest competitor. She became the first woman in Penn State history to win the triple jump at Penn Relays. Her distance stands 14th in the nation.

10. Mercer sets IUP softball career records for hits and runs

Senior shortstop Hannah Mercer became the Crimson Hawks' all-time leader in hits and runs during a doubleheader split with Pitt-Johnstown on Saturday. In the second game, a 6-0 win by IUP, Mercer had three hits and scored twice, bringing her career totals to 220 hits and 134 runs. The Crimson Hawks enter Wednesday's PSAC playoffs as the No. 3 seed from the PSAC Central and will face East No. 3 Shippensburg.

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.