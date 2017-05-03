Women aim for multiple gold medals at PSAC track and field championships

According to Track and Field Results Reporting System ( tfrrs.org ), here are the PSAC West athletes who enter the conference championship Thursday through Saturday at Bloomsburg with the top marks in their events:

Ask Jasmine Bailey how many gold medals she has accumulated at the PSAC track and field championships, and, after some thought, she can give a definitive answer: 10.

But ask the Slippery Rock senior how many she has in each event, and the particulars become a little fuzzy.

The 2017 PSAC track and field championships begin Thursday at Bloomsburg, and Bailey will look to further test her memory by adding to her gold medal haul. The Butler alumnae, in fact, has a shot at four golds: 200 meters, 400, 400 relay and 1,600 relay.

She enters the meet with the PSAC's fastest time in the 400 and is a past champion in the 200. The Rock's 400 and 1,600 relays also have the fastest times in the conference, according to tfrrs.org.

Bailey is one of several women from PSAC West schools with a chance at multiple gold medals. Teammate Kennedy Evans, also a Butler graduate, is a member of the 400 and 1,600 relay teams and is ranked first and second, respectively, in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles.

Cal (Pa.)'s Julie Friend (Uniontown) has posted the top times in the 5,000 and 10,000, and IUP senior Lizzy Cunningham ranks first in the 800 and 400 hurdles.

Bailey is confident she can pull off her “grand slam,” but the wins that would mean the most to her would be the 200 and 1,600 relay. She was a two-time defending champ in the 200 until she was knocked off by Seton Hill's Ameriah Walters (Valley) in 2016.

Also last season, the SRU women thought they won the PSAC title in the 1,600 relay until they learned they were disqualified for a runner stepping out of her lane.

“We need revenge, I guess,” Bailey said.

A victory by The Rock women in the 400 relay would have a distinct Butler flavor. Freshman Emily Horstman (Butler) is part of the quartet with Bailey, Evans and Erica Hans, who graduated from Mars in Butler County.

Hans leads off, with the three Butler grads — Evans, Horstman and Bailey — then running in succession.

“I think it is special just knowing we're going into conference with the top time with three Butler grads,” Bailey said. “I don't know if it's because we all came from the same program, but we all seem to really click.”

Said Evans: “We have really been getting down our handoffs clean, making sure everyone is leaving on time. We struggled with our four-by-one at the beginning of the season, but the last few weeks, we've really gotten it down pat. In the four-by-four, there's not much fine-tuning you can do. Just run the race smart.”

Evans has a gold medal in the 400 relay from last season's PSAC outdoor championships. She also owns a pair of PSAC indoor gold medals (200, 1,600 relay), but she seeks her first individual outdoor gold.

She enters the PSAC meet having posted the conference's best time in the 100 hurdles, but Evans said she feels like she has a better shot at winning the 400 hurdles. Though she is ranked No. 2 entering the conference finals, she had traded the top mark with Cunningham on several occasions.

Cunningham moved back to the top of the list at the Penn Relays over the weekend, clocking 59.39.

“That was my first Penn Relays, so to be able to drop below 60 (seconds) at my first Penn Relays was special,” Cunningham said, “and to be pushed by some Division I athletes was awesome.”

She and Evans, who rank sixth and eighth, respectively, in the nation in the 400 hurdles, likely will be pushing each other for the top spot this weekend. Cunningham said they share a mutual respect and enjoy their competitions.

Cunningham's top seed in the 800 comes as a bit of a surprise considering she didn't run the event outdoors until this season. And for as much as she would like to win two gold medals, she is not putting any undue pressure on herself.

“I'm approaching it just knowing our team and our coaches have been training us since August to be mentally and physical ready for this big moment,” she said. “I just keep reminding myself that I'm blessed to even be this far.”

Regardless of who walks away with gold medals, all the women share the same goal: qualify for the NCAA championships. That's something none of them has done — not even Bailey in her decorated career.

“That's my goal for this conference: to win all four of those events that I'm running as well as make my times better to qualify for nationals,” Bailey said. “I still have to show up and compete. There are schools that are looking to beat me. But if I show up, I can accomplish a lot.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.