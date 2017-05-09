A-K Valley campus clippings: Valley grad Walters wins at PSAC meet

Ameriah Walters defended her conference title in record-breaking fashion.

The Seton Hill sophomore, a Valley graduate, won the 200-meter dash Saturday at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships.

Walters' time of 24.44 seconds set a new Seton Hill record. She also ran as part of the 400 relay team, which set a school record with a fifth-place time of 47.87.

Clarion

Senior Tatiana Cloud (Kiski Area) finished fifth in the 400 hurdles Saturday at the PSAC championships with a time of 1 minute, 3.48 seconds. Cloud and freshman Letizia Collini (Kiski Area) ran as part of the sixth-place 1,600 relay, while Collini also competed with the fifth-place 3,200 relay.

Lock Haven

Junior Patrick Miller (Kiski Area) competed with Lock Haven's 3,200 relay at the PSAC championships Saturday. The team took fifth place in 7:58.74.

Baseball

Grove City

Junior Tyler Graham (Kiski Area) had three hits, including a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base as the Wolverines split a doubleheader with Waynesburg on Thursday. Junior Cameron Smail (Kiski Area) went 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI in the second game, a 14-8 loss.

Washington & Jefferson

Junior Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) went 3 for 7 with two runs scored and an RBI in a doubleheader split with Thiel on Saturday. Sciullo is hitting .359 with 11 doubles, three homers and 30 RBIs for the Presidents, who begin the Presidents' Athletic Conference tournament this week.

Softball

Carlow

Senior Kenzie Young (Leechburg) went 2 for 3, but the Celtics' season ended with a 4-1 loss to WVU Tech at the River States Conference tournament Friday. Young hit .347 with five doubles, two triples and 13 RBIs this season.

Chaminade

Freshman Maureen Hutchinson (Deer Lakes) had two hits and scored a run in a 7-1 victory Saturday over BYU-Hawaii. Hutchinson finished the year batting .241 with a homer, nine RBIs and seven runs scored.

Penn State Behrend

The Lions were declared Penn State University Athletic Conference champions after weather forced the cancellation of the conference tournament. Sophomore Katie Gozzard (Deer Lakes) is batting .307 with eight doubles, a homer and 21 RBIs for the Lions, who advance to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Point Park

Senior Becca Babincak (Deer Lakes) was 4 for 9 with four runs scored as the Pioneers went 1-2 at the River States Conference tournament Friday and Saturday. Babincak went 2 for 4 with two runs scored in the opener, a 5-1 victory over WVU Tech. Sophomore Tiffany Edwards (Deer Lakes) closed the game with two innings of relief. Babincak finished the year with a team-high .408 batting average and 27 runs scored, while Edwards went 6-10 with a 2.30 earned-run average and 48 strikeouts in the circle.

Thiel

Despite a complete game from sophomore Jess Kelley (Freeport) and two hits by sophomore Miranda Reesman (Leechburg), the Tomcats fell 4-3 in eight innings and were eliminated by Westminster, finishing one victory shy of the Presidents' Athletic Conference championship game Sunday. Kelley gave up four runs — three earned — on nine hits in 7 1⁄ 3 innings, striking out two. Reesman singled twice. Thiel went 1-2 at the tournament; Kelley pitched a complete game in a 2-1 victory over St. Vincent on Saturday, yielding just eight hits, while Reesman and Kelley both had a hit in a 7-2 loss to tournament champion Thomas More on Saturday. Reesman batted .343 this season, leading Thiel with three homers and 32 RBIs and adding 11 doubles. Kelley hit .313 with a homer, 18 RBIs and seven doubles and went 13-12 with a 2.50 earned-run average in the circle.

Winthrop

Redshirt junior Maddie Antone (Kiski Area) raised her batting average to .400 on the season by going 2 for 4 with a double in a 7-6 win over Radford on Saturday. Antone leads the Eagles in batting average, hits, doubles and RBIs.