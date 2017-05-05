Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

A-K Valley campus clippings: Larkins homer helps lift Mercyhurst North East
Doug Gulasy | Friday, May 5, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
Hannah Larkin (right), a Riverview graduate, jumps onto home plate after hitting a grand slam in Mercyhurst North East's 7-1 victory over Community College of Rhode Island in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 3 title game on April 30.

Hannah Larkin helped her school win a regional title in grand fashion.

The Riverview graduate's sixth-inning grand slam propelled Mercyhurst North East to a 7-1 victory over Community College of Rhode Island in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region 3 title game April 30.

It was the first home run of the season for the sophomore, who is batting .375 with 12 doubles, a triple, 39 RBIs and 32 runs scored.

Mercyhurst North East advanced to the NJCAA District K Playoffs, where the Saints will face Lackawanna College in a three-game series beginning Saturday. A berth in the NJCAA national tournament is on the line.

Gannon

Freshman Maria Taliani (Deer Lakes) hit a two-run single in the Golden Knights' 4-2 victory over Shippensburg on Wednesday in the opening round of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament. Freshman Rachel Tanilli (Deer Lakes) singled and scored in the game, extending her hitting streak to six games. Gannon was eliminated from the tournament Thursday. Taliani finished the season with a .337 average, six doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs, and Tanilli hit .289 with six doubles, one triple, four homers and 14 RBIs.

Thiel

Sophomore Jess Kelley (Freeport) was named Presidents' Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Kelley went 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA and six strikeouts in 26 innings. She pitched a five-inning shutout over Washington & Jefferson.

Baseball

IUP

Sophomore Matt Swartz (Freeport) singled in a run as the Crimson Hawks defeated Pitt-Johnstown, 3-2, in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday. Swartz also went 1 for 3 with a run scored in a 5-4 loss to Lock Haven on Tuesday. Freshman Josh Beale (Freeport) also had a hit in the defeat.

Track and field

Lock Haven

Junior Patrick Miller (Kiski Area) finished sixth in the men's 800-meter run at the PSAC championships Friday. Miller posted a time of 1 minute, 55.04 seconds, a new personal best.

