Pitt-Greensburg fires men's, women's basketball coaches

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pitt-Greensburg confirmed it has fired its men's and women's head basketball coaches but did not give a reason why in a statement from its media relations department.

Men's coach Sean Strickland and women's coach Erin Eaton both coached at the school for seven years, but will not have their contracts renewed.

Strickland in 2015-16 led the Bobcats to an AMCC championship and a trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament.

UPG made the conference playoffs six times under Eaton.

Both teams missed the playoffs this past season. The men's team finished 1-24 last season, including a 1-17 mark in conference play. The women's team was 9-16, 8-10 and finished tied for sixth but missed the postseason on a tiebreaker. The AMCC lauded the women's team for producing a conference-best 3.577 team grade-point average.

“We are moving forward with searches for these coaching positions, and our plans call for having new coaches in place this summer,” the statement said.

Neither Strickland nor Eaton wished to comment on the matter at this time.

Strickland, however, tweeted this Wednesday: “In one week's time, both the men's and women's basketball coaches were let go. Two coaches of the year ... For seven years we did everything in that athletic department.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.