District Colleges

Campus clips: Seton Hill lacrosse nets league awards
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, May 8, 2017, 8:48 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

The Great Midwest Conference still is getting acquainted with Seton Hill's men's lacrosse program, this being the first year the Griffins are competing in the newly formed conference.

Seton Hill likes the conference, as evidenced by the Griffins' championship. But the feeling appears mutual. Look at the accolades.

Faceoff specialist Jay Scerbo was named G-MAC Freshman of the Year for Seton Hill, and attackers Bennett Johnson and Jack Moran and midfielder Brett Craig were first-team all-conference selections.

Midfielder Jack Miller, defenders Joe Cillo and Johan Gutentag and Scerbo made the second team, and attacker John Hofseth, goalkeeper Max Eismann and Scerbo were picked for the all-freshmen team.

Seton Hill won the inaugural conference championship with a 15-10 victory over Mercyhurst. Junior Sean Stanner and Johnson scored four goals each to lead the Griffins to victory.

Scerbo led the league in faceoff percentage (.602). Johnson has 26 goals and Bennett had 15 ground balls and seven caused turnovers. Moran leads the Griffins with 42 points.

Eismann was 5-0 in goal with a .613 save-percentage.

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Seton Hill

Senior Angela McCowin won the heptathlon on day two of the PSAC Championships at Bloomsburg for her first collegiate title. She finished the two-day event with 4.473 points to win by 150 points. She placed first in the 100-meter dash (14.8 seconds), 200 (26.35) and long jump (17 feet, 6 inches). She is just the second athlete from Seton Hill to win a conference title in the heptathlon.

Shippensburg

Sophomore Morgan DeFloria (Hempfield) won the javelin at the PSAC championships with a throw of 145 feet, 6 inches. The performance helped the Raiders win their eighth consecutive conference title.

Slippery Rock

Junior Courtney McQuaide (Greensburg Salem) did not compete in the outdoor season last year for the Rock, but now she is a conference champion. McQuaide won the pole vault at the PSAC championships, clearing 12 feet, 9 inches.

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Allegheny

Freshman Zack Casagrande (Yough) won the javelin at the North Coast Athletic Conference championships with a throw of 187 feet.

Cal (Pa.)

Senior Aaron Morgan (Yough) ran a leg of the winning 1,600-meter relay team at the PSAC championships.

MEN'S LACROSSE

St. Vincent

Freshman Ben Price was named the Corvias Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III South Rookie of the Week for offense, the second time this season. Price had four goals and two assists to help SVC clinch the No. 2 seed in the ORLC Tournament, where the Bearcats advanced to the finals.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Seton Hill

Five Griffins players made the G-MAC all-conference team, including second-team selections, senior attacker Charlotte Cunningham, sophomore Keagan Pontious and junior defender Eden Olson. Senior attack Christine Palmeri and sophomore defender Hannah Powell made the third team.

St. Vincent

Junior midfielder Maggie Nelson was named Corvias Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III South Offensive Player of the Week. She had 22 goals and 13 assists across three games for the Bearcats, including nine goals against Thiel. She set a school single-season goals mark with 79. Nelson already has career school records in goals (216) and points (295).

SVC advanced to the championship game of the ORLC playoffs.

BASEBALL

Pitt-Greensburg

Sophomore Tyler Holland is hitting .516 with six home runs and 15 RBIs over his last 10 games for the Bobcats. During a recent stretch, Holland homered in five straight games and hit safely in 10 straight at-bats. He went 6 for 6 against Mt. Aloysius to break a school record.

SOFBALL

Gannon

Senior pitcher Olivia Gumbita (Latrobe) was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District II first team and will be considered for All-American honors.

Gumbita went 16-6 this season with a 1.86 ERA with 151 strikeouts and 36 walks for the Golden Knights (28-14), who finished 1-2 in the PSAC Tournament.

Marist

Senior pitcher Jayne Oberdorf (Greensburg Salem) is 6-3 this season with a 2.04 ERA with 59 strikeouts and four saves in 89 innings for Marist (32-19). The MAAC Pitcher of the Year last season, she ranks in the top 10 in program history in every statistical pitching category. Oberdorf is 32-21 with seven saves in her career.

St. Vincent

The returning champion Bearcats dropped a pair of 2-1 games, to Westminster and Thiel, to fall from the PAC Tournament to finish the season 18-15.

Seton Hill

The Griffins' season ended with a 3-1 loss to Shippensburg in an elimination game of the PSAC Tournament. Junior Abbey Suhoski drove in a run, and junior Amanda Huff went 2 for 3 in the loss, which brought Seton Hill's final record to 22-24.

