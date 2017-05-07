Gannon's Barto relaxed, eager to participate in NCAA golf regional

Matt Barto feels most comfortable on a golf course when he's carrying on casual conversations with the other players in his group, taking it one shot at a time and enjoying his surroundings.

In his spring season at Gannon, the enjoyment factor on the course waned, but it had little to do with the game itself. At times, Barto felt pressure from his school work ratcheting up in his junior year of mechanical engineering studies and said his mental game wasn't in a good place. The scores, which included some rounds in 80s, reflected his discomfort.

But with finals completed and the weight that accompanied them off of his shoulders, Barto, a Leechburg grad, has his sights set solely on golf and hopes to qualify for the NCAA Division II tournament for the second time in three years when he competes in the Atlantic/East Regional Monday through Wednesday at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, W.Va.

“I didn't finish the spring how I wanted to, but now that I'm done with finals I can concentrate fully on golf,” Barto said. “The last two times I was at regionals, I had to worry about still taking some finals. Now that finals are out of the way, I put my complete focus on golf.”

There are 20 teams and eight individual players, including Barto, competing at the Atlantic/East Regional. Barto needs a top-four finish among individuals who don't qualify with their team to advance to the national championship May 22-26 at Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla.

Barto finished the spring with his best round of the season, a final-round 74 at the Mercyhurst Spring Invitational. He did his best work during the fall, which included a seventh-place finish out of 100 competitors at regional host Glade Springs in September.

Having a strong result at Glade Springs gives Barto an extra boost headed into regionals even though the course probably will play a little differently this time around.

“It was firm (in September), and I don't think it'll be that firm again,” Barto said. “I've never played in conditions that firm before. I was hitting tee shots 60 yards further than normal. I hit my 140 (yard) club 175 because the ball was bouncing everywhere, but I played pretty good and managed the conditions. Hopefully I'll be able to repeat some of the success I had there, just be patient and see what happens.

“I really liked the golf course. We weren't playing the course as it was meant to be played because of the strange conditions, but I'm really looking forward to everything. This is the most excited I've ever been for regionals.”

Outside of course knowledge, another reason for excitement is having teammate Daegan Wall, a Saskatchewan native, joining him for the tournament. Wall, a senior, was the final individual qualifier out of the Atlantic Region.

“(Daegan) is one of my best friends,” Barto said. “When I was a freshman, he made it a seamless transition for me with the team. He's a great player, and he deserves to go. Since we don't have finals or anything, he's bringing his PS2, and we're going to play some PlayStation when were not on the course. We'll have some fun, chitchat and it should be a good time.”

In Barto's freshman year, he qualified out of regionals with a final-round comeback, overcoming a five-stroke deficit to start the day by shooting a 70 to surpass 11 players and earn a bid to nationals. Barto considers that round to be the best of his career and a “day I'll never forget.”

He'd like to make a similar memory this week, and to do so, his game plan is to get back to having a clear mind and using a shot-by-shot approach.

“As school has become harder and more stuff is on my mind, I start to lose that in-the-moment picture where it's one shot at a time,” Barto said. “I'm thinking about making par on a stretch of three or four holes that are important, and I don't necessarily know if that's the best thing.

“At regionals I'm going to try and focus on one shot at a time and let the results just happen from there. Not worrying about playing the front nine even or make birdie on a par-5 because it's easy. I'm going to try to hit each shot as best I can.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.