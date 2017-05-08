Weekend Top 10: W&J women's lacrosse wins conference, clinches NCAA berth

1. W&J women's lacrosse wins second consecutive ORLC title

Rae LaRochelle scored five goals — leaving her one short of the program season record — and Monica Ewansik (Pine-Richland) also had five goals to lead the Presidents (13-4, 9-0 ORLC) to a 15-8 win over St. Vincent in the conference final. The win earned W&J the league's inaugural automatic bid the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Presidents will open the tournament against No. 14 Catholic on Sunday.

2. Cal (Pa.) women's distance runners dominate PSAC meet

The Vulcans' Summer Hill won the 800 meters and repeated as the 1,500 champion at the PSAC outdoor track and field championships, earning track MVP honors for the third time in her career. She added the 2017 PSAC outdoor award to her 2014 and '17 indoor honors. Teammate Julie Friend (Uniontown) also was a double gold medalist, winning the 5,000 and 10,000. She won the 5,000 by nearly 18 seconds.

3. Robert Morris softball grabs final spot in NEC Tournament

Needing a sweep of Mount St. Mary's on Sunday to qualify for the postseason, the Colonials did just that, defeating the Mountaineers, 2-1 and 6-5. Kaitlyn Ellzy gave up a run on five hits to lead the Colonials in the opener. In the second game, Robert Morris overcame seven errors and a game-tying rally by Mount St. Mary's in the sixth inning to win 6-5. Jordan Gurganus singled in the bottom of the seventh — setting the program single-season mark with her 73rd hit — and later scored the winning run on an error. The Colonials (21-31, 9-7 NEC) will face top-seeded host St. Francis (Pa.) in the opener of the NEC Tournament on Thursday

4. WPIAL athletes lead Behrend women's track and field to conference title

Behind track athlete of the year Katelyn Hancock (Bethel Park) and field athlete of the year Haley Yenchik (Canon-McMillan), the Penn State Behrend women's team won the Colonial States Athletic Association title. Hancock won the 800- and 1,500-meter runs. Yenchik won the pole vault and triple jump and was second in the long jump. She also was part of the Lions' winning 400 relay team.

5. WVU baseball tops No. 4 Texas Tech

After dropping two one-run games — 1-0 and 4-3 — to the fourth-ranked Red Raiders on Saturday, West Virginia (27-19, 11-10 Big 12) defeated Texas Tech, 3-2, in Sunday's series finale. Sophomore Braden Zarbinsky threw three scoreless innings of relief, and freshman Cody Wood worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his first collegiate save. Kevin Brophy and Cole Austin drove in runs for WVU. The Mountaineers pitching staff held the Red Raiders, the Big 12's best offensive team (.308 BA), to five earned runs in the series. Zarbinsky was named conference co-player of the week after also hitting .500, including his first collegiate home run, during the week.

6. Gold, records for Seton Hill track athletes

Sophomores Ameriah Walters (Valley) and Dontay Jacobs (Laurel Highlands) won gold medals and set school records for the Griffins at the PSAC track and field championships. Walters successfully defended her conference title in the 200, clocking a school-record time of 24.44 seconds, and was part of SHU's 400 relay team that set a school mark. Jacobs won the men's 400 with a program-record time of 47.60 seconds and was part of the Griffins' 400 relay and 1,600 relay teams that set school records.

7. Grafton leads PS Behrend to conference track and field title

Kittanning graduate Matt Grafton was named Colonial States Athletic Conference Track Athlete of the Year in leading the Penn State Behrend men to their second consecutive conference title. Grafton won the 110 hurdles, was part of the winning 400-meter relay team and took second in the 400 hurdles. Behrend thrower Mitch Obenrader was named field athlete of the year after winning the shot put, hammer throw and discus.

8. Point Park baseball dominates postseason conference awards

Six members of the Pioneers, the Rivers States Conference regular-season champions, were named to the all-conference first team, and coach Loren Torres was named coach of the year. Selected to the first team were pitchers Nolan Krivijanski (Central Catholic) and Addison Domingo, catcher Chris Hernandez, outfielders Stefan Mrkonja (Hopewell) and Manny Lopez and infielder Richard Perez.

9. Sepic helps IUP baseball roll into PSAC Tournament

Two days after being named IUP's top player for 2017, junior Dan Sepic accounted for seven runs in the Crimson Hawks' doubleheader sweep of Pitt-Johnstown. IUP (22-23, 18-10 PSAC West) scored a combined 22 runs — 13-12 (8 innings) and 9-0 (5 innings, weather) — in wins over UPJ. Sepic scored four and drove in one in the opener, then scored two more in the nightcap. In the eighth inning of the opener, his RBI double gave IUP a 12-11 lead, then he scored what proved to be the winning run on a passed ball. The Crimson Hawks have won four in a row and are the West No. 2 seed for the conference tournament, which begins Wednesday.

10. England wins two golds at NEC track and field championships

St. Francis (Pa.) junior Bryce England was a double winner at the Northeast Conference track and field championships. He won the 5,000 meters and the 10,000 meters, pulling away on the final lap in the 10,000 to secure the win. The Red Flash placed fourth in the conference.

