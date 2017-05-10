Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Carnegie Mellon men's golf set to make second NCAA Tournament appearance

Chuck Curti | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 11:06 p.m.
Carnegie Mellon junior Nikhil Mohan is averaging 75.6 per round, second on the team. He earned medalist honors in two events this season.
CMU senior George Qian is a semifinalist for the Division III Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award. His averages a team-best 74.0.

Early on winter mornings, it wasn't unusual to see members of the Carnegie Mellon men's golf team putting in work.

Sometimes they went to the soccer field to hit wedges at targets. Other times they would work out as if training to join the cross country team. Junior Nikhil Mohan said they would do a series of runs starting with 100 meters, gradually working up to longer distances, then back down again.

Such an emphasis on fitness might seem unusual for a golf team. But a workout regimen designed to test stamina, will and toughness might have been what the Tartans needed to achieve their goal: a berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament, something that had been accomplished only once in program history (2009).

On Monday, the Tartans reaped the reward of those cold mornings when they earned a spot in the tournament. Mohan was returning from a Tri-State PGA event when he heard the news.

“I didn't play too well,” said the native of Bangalore, India, “but I forgot about it real quickly.”

CMU, which achieved its first national ranking this season — it enters the tournament at No. 18 — will open play Tuesday at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. The NCAA reserves two “Pool B” bids for teams from conferences that don't have an automatic bid to the tournament. Carnegie Mellon and fellow University Athletic Association member Emory, ranked No. 3, received the Pool B bids.

Coach Dan Rodgers, in his first season running the program after two as an assistant, watched the current group of juniors and seniors develop. He said he believed this was a team capable of reaching the postseason.

The players, he said, embraced not only what they could accomplish now but what they could do for the program's future.

“They have the opportunity to leave the program much better than it was when they got here,” he said. “They're playing for the future almost more than they're playing for the present.”

Added senior George Qian: “Coach was telling us making the cut (at NCAAs) is huge. You're really setting yourself up to the future. Your ranking is going to shoot up, and you get invited to the national preview (tournament) next year.”

Qian is the linchpin. A finalist for Division III's Jack Nicklaus Award, Qian is a two-time conference MVP who leads the team with a 74.0 scoring average. He has four tournament medalist honors as a Tartan, including the 2016 CMU Fall Invitational, and set the school single-round (67) and 36-hole (137) scoring marks during a tournament in March.

Though he said he has not been playing his best of late, he is confident his teammates can pick each other up and have a strong showing at the 42-team NCAA Tournament.

“We always knew we could (make NCAAs),” said Qian, who plans on turning pro in the summer and trying to qualify for the Mackenzie (Canadian PGA) Tour and/or PGA Tour China. “We really click well together off the course as well. We're all best friends. On the course, we're all really playing for each other.”

The player who has been hottest down the stretch is Mohan. He has two tournament wins this season, including the Carnegie Mellon Shootout on April 8-9. His average of 75.6 is nearly two strokes better than last season, and only one of his past seven rounds has been higher than 75.

“Once I started playing well, it was easy to keep the momentum going,” Mohan said. “I really took my game a lot more seriously this spring knowing that we had a chance to make national championships.”

CMU could have a couple of factors in its favor at NCAAs. The course they will play was Qian's home course while he was attending Gary Gilchrist Golf Academy in Florida, so he can offer tips on how to navigate the layout.

And Rodgers said he believes a more difficult course will suit his players. The grind-it-out mentality they developed while often playing in the fickle climate of the North, he said, should help them stay focused if shots go awry.

The Tartans missed the tournament last season by a narrow margin. That served as motivation for 2016-17, and now that they have made amends, the players are determined to capitalize.

“You know there are four other guys counting on you, so it's much harder to give up,” Mohan said. “We have the talent. We know we can do it. We just have to go out there and execute.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

