Alle-Kiski Valley campus clippings: Duo helps W&J to PAC baseball title

Kevin Begley, Ryan Sciullo and Washington & Jefferson are moving on to the NCAA baseball championships.

Begley, a senior catcher/infielder and Deer Lakes graduate, and Sciullo, a junior outfielder and Kiski Area graduate, helped W&J claim the Presidents' Athletic Conference championship with an 8-1 victory over Grove City in the title game Saturday.

W&J dropped its first game of the double-elimination tournament against Grove City on Friday, but the Presidents rallied to defeat Thomas More, 10-1, on Friday night before a pair of 8-1 victories over Grove City on Saturday. Sciullo went 7 for 18 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored in the tournament, and Begley went 3 for 9 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Presidents will host the NCAA Division III Baseball Mideast Regional beginning Thursday.

Grove City

Senior catcher Andy Fritz (Knoch) was named to the PAC all-tournament team after the Wolverines finished runner-up to W&J. Fritz hit a three-run homer in a 6-4 victory over W&J in the tournament opener and finished 2 for 9 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Fritz finished the season with a .238 average, five homers and 28 RBIs. Junior outfielder Tyler Graham (Kiski Area) posted a .322 batting average, seven doubles, 12 RBIs and a team-high 29 runs scored. Junior infielder Cameron Smail (Kiski Area) hit .205 with five RBIs and six runs scored.

Thiel

Junior Zach Hudecek (Deer Lakes) went 1 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI, but the Tomcats' season ended with a 6-5 loss to Thomas More on Friday in the PAC tournament. Hudecek had a breakout season for the Tomcats (21-19), batting .303 with eight doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIs and 20 runs scored in 31 games.

Softball

Allegheny

Senior outfielder Taylor Massart (Freeport) was named to the All-North Coast Athletic Conference second team. Massart batted a team-high .330 for the Gators (10-24). She finished with 29 hits, four doubles, a homer and 12 RBIs.

Carlow

Senior outfielder Kenzie Young (Leechburg) was named to the All-River States Conference second team. She led the Celtics (13-18-1) in hits with 36 and runs with 17, finishing with a .353 batting average, five doubles, two triples and 13 RBIs.

Gannon

Freshman Maria Taliani (Deer Lakes) was named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West all-conference team, one of only two freshmen in the division to receive the honor. Taliani hit .337 with five homers, 14 RBIs and 15 runs.

Mercyhurst Northeast

Sophomore Hannah Larkin (Riverview) doubled and scored, and the Saints moved on to the National Junior College Athletic Association D-II national tournament with a 7-3 victory over Lackawanna College on Friday in the third game of the best-of-three regionals. After Mercyhurst Northeast dropped the first game of the series, Larkin hit a three-run walk-off homer in an 8-5 victory in the second game. Larkin finished the series 6 for 10 with two runs and three RBIs.

Penn State Behrend

Sophomore infielder Katie Gozzard (Deer Lakes) went 3 for 6 with a run scored, but the Lions (27-14) were eliminated from the NCAA D-III Tournament Saturday after going 1-2 in three games. Gozzard had two hits and scored a run in Behrend's 2-0 victory over William Paterson on Saturday. The Lions lost to St. John Fisher on Friday and were eliminated by Manhattanville on Saturday. Gozzard was named second-team all-league by the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference on Wednesday. She finished the season with a .317 average, eight doubles, one homer and 21 RBIs.

Point Park

Senior shortstop Becca Babincak (Deer Lakes) was named to the All-River States Conference second team. Point Park's leadoff hitter, Babincak led the Pioneers (21-21) with a .408 batting average, 62 hits and 27 runs. She doubled three times and drove in three runs.

Thiel

The sophomore duo of pitcher Jess Kelley (Freeport) and catcher Miranda Reesman (Leechburg) were named to the All-PAC second team. Kelley was Thiel's top pitcher, going 13-12 with a 2.50 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 168 innings. She also hit .313 with seven doubles, a triple, a home run and 18 RBIs and was named to the All-PAC Tournament team. Reesman was the Tomcats' leading slugger, pacing the team with three homers and 32 RBIs. Reesman added a .343 batting average, 11 doubles and a triple for the Tomcats (17-20).

Winthrop

Junior Maddie Antone (Kiski Area) went 9 for 18 with four RBIs and five runs scored, but the Eagles were ousted from the double-elimination Big South Tournament on Saturday after going 3-2. Antone, who was named to the Big South's all-conference team earlier in the week, finished the season with a career-high .408 batting average to go along with 16 doubles, four homers and 35 RBIs.

Men's golf

Gannon

Junior Matt Barto (Leechburg) tied for 99th place at the NCAA Division II East/Atlantic Regional at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, W.Va. Barto shot 79-79-87 over his three rounds.

Track and field

St. Francis (Pa.)

Junior Morgan Kiebler (Kiski Area) posted a pair of top-eight finishes at the Northeast Conference Outdoor Championships. Kiebler placed sixth in the 10,000-meter run, posting a time of 38 minutes, 8.72 seconds. She added a seventh-place finish in the 50,000 meters, running in 18:11.94.

Westminster

In the final meet of the regular season, sophomore Evan Lesnick (Riverview) finished ninth in the pole vault at Friday's Allegheny College Invitational. Lesnick cleared 14 feet, 3.5 inches.