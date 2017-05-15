Campus clippings: Ligonier Valley grad Grimm named conference player of the year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a recent National Pro Fastpitch League draft pick, Maddy Grimm could have a professional career ahead in softball. But the Ligonier Valley graduate isn't finished leaving her mark at the college level.

The power-hitting Kent State senior infielder became the first player in Mid-American Conference history to be named conference player of the year and recipient of the Nan Harvey Award.

Grimm also is a three-time all-MAC first-team pick.

Grimm, although walked a MAC record 31 times (17 intentional), led the conference in slugging (.906), on-base percentage (.581), home runs (10) and RBIs (24). She hit .321 and scored 23 runs.

The Nan Harvey Award is given to “the conference player, coach or staff member who demonstrates the type of commitment, leadership, toughness and tenacious attitude” that Harvey had in the University of Buffalo program.

MEN'S TRACK & FIELD

Cal (Pa.)

Senior Aaron Morgan (Yough) finished second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 52.98 seconds at the Allegheny Invitational.

WOMEN'S TRACK & FIELD

Penn State

Sophomore Maddie Holmberg (Hempfield) built a first-day lead with a strong performance in the heptathlon at the Big Ten Championships, including a time of 13.7 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, the seventh-best mark in program history. She also went 4 feet, 10 1⁄ 2 inches in the high jump, a heptathlon school record 42-6 1⁄ 4 in the shot put and a time of 23.82 seconds in the 200.

Westminster

Senior Cassidy Shepherd (Greensburg Salem) took second place the Allegheny Invitational, clearing 12 feet, 6 1⁄ 4 inches. Shepherd, set to compete in the NCAA Division III championships, is tied for the second-best vault in the nation this season at 13 1⁄ 4 .

BASEBALL

Arizona

Junior J.J. Matijevic (Norwin) blasted his 10th home run of the season, and extended his hitting streak to 10 games, in a 3-1 loss to Charleston. He homered twice in a win over Washington.

Seton Hill

Junior Mark Colella was named to the all-PSAC West first team, while junior Tom McCarthy and freshman Craig Lewis made the second team. Colella hit .299 and led the Griffins with 49 RBIs during the regular season, while McCarthy hit a team-best .380 and Lewis batted .376 and had a team-best 52 runs.

WCCC

Four players were named to the all-WPCC team: sophomore Brett Vallorani (Latrobe), freshman Garrett Stevenson (Hempfield), freshman Cameron Gerhard (Derry) and freshman Cody Stanoszek (Norwin). Vallaroni was named the top male athlete in the WPCC and Most Outstanding Baseball Player.

SOFTBALL

Gannon

Senior Olivia Gumbita (Latrobe) was named PSAC West Division Pitcher of the Year after posting 16 wins and a 1.86 ERA in 146 2⁄ 3 innings. Gumbita was named to the all-conference team for the third time.

Pitt-Greensburg

Freshman Jamie Schleicher was named the AMCC Pitcher of the Year and the conference newcomer of the year. Schleicher finished 17-4 with a 1.14 ERA, both tops in the conference. She also led the AMCC in complete games (19) and strikeouts (140). She broke program single-season marks for ERA, wins, complete games and innings. She quietly also led the team in RBIs (28) and total bases (59).

Junior Derica Crowley (Mt. Pleasant), meantime, joined Schleicher on the AMCC first team as a designated player. Crowley led the Bobcats with a .397 batting average, including five triples and 13 steals. UPG finished fourth in the AMCC.

St. Vincent

Junior first baseman Shelby Noel (Latrobe), senior Samantha Emert and junior designated player Emily Duerr were named to the all-PAC first team. Senior third baseman Kelsey Lineberger, sophomore catcher Kelsey Hunter and sophomore Mackenzie Gostomski were second-team picks.

Noel led the PAC in batting average (.458), slugging (.925), RBIs (39), triples (9) and total bases (99). Emert posted a 1.65 ERA with 98 strikeouts and 15 wins. She finished with a 1.45 ERA in her career. Duerr hit .347 with 14 RBIs.

Seton Hill

Redshirt junior pitcher Amanda Huff, junior outfielder Paige Hertzog (Mt. Pleasant), junior third baseman Ashley Perillo (Latrobe) and redshirt junior first baseman Abbey Suhoski were all named to the all-PSAC West team.

Huff hit a team-best .405 and won 14 games while posting a 2.59 ERA. Hertzog hit .354 with 22 runs, 10 doubles and 22 RBIs. Perillo batted .329 and had seven doubles and 20 RBIs. Suhoski drove in 22 and scored 14 runs.

WCCC

A trio of Wolfpack players were All Region XX selections, including sophomore Jessica Taylor, sophomore Shelby Kimmick (Hempfield) and freshman Samantha Wible (Hempfield). Kimmick received the WPCC's Outstanding Student Athlete Award.

MEN'S LACROSSE

St. Vincent

Sophomore Jeremy Kennedy and junior Michael Grus were named to the all-ORLC first team, while junior Anthony Hogeback, junior John Wohlin (Franklin Regional), sophomore Joe Puvel and freshman Frank Casile made the second team. Veteran coach Peter Tulk was voted ORLC Coach of the Year. SVC finished 9-8 this season and reached the conference title game.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

St. Vincent

Junior midfielder Maggie Nelson was named Ohio River Offensive Player of the Year and made the ORLC first team. Nelson set school single-season records in goals (86) and points (134). Her 65 draw controls led the league.

Other first-team selections from SVC included seniors Hannah Carroll, Emma Weaver and Sarah Wallerstedt, while junior Katie Stallings (Latrobe) made the second team. Sophomore goalkeeper Maria Franey (Franklin Regional) was named to the ORLC Sportsmanship Team.

The Bearcats finished 12-5 and made the conference title game for the fourth straight time.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WCCC

Sophomore Brooke Kalp (Mt. Pleasant) was named the WPCC's Outstanding Female Athlete and Most Outstanding Player.