Seton Hill wins 1st PSAC baseball title

Seton Hill celebrated Mother's Day in a special way Sunday.

First, the Griffins players presented their moms with flowers before the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship game at Johnstown's Point Stadium, and then they went out and scored a season-high in a 20-6 victory against No. 1 ranked Mercyhurst (37-6) for their first conference title.

Seton Hill (36-18) also earned the automatic berth to the NCAA Division II Regional tournament.

“This is something we've been chasing for eight seasons,” Seton Hill coach Mark Marizzaldi said. “It's special because we were the fourth seed from the West coming in and to win it is unbelievable.

“This is the toughest tournament to win in the country. Five teams from the PSAC will make regionals.”

This is Seton Hill's first PSAC title in any sport. The regional will begin Thursday, hosted by Mercyhurst.

The Griffins banged out four home runs, including a grand slam from Adam Ferita (Belle Vernon) and a three-run shot by Craig Lewis in a 10-run seventh inning when they stretched the lead to 19-2.

Tom McCarthy (Baldwin) and Ryan Wardropper (Elizabeth Forward) also homered. McCarthy had four hits and Mark Colella had three RBIs.

Seton Hill scored in every inning except the third and led 4-0 after an inning.

It was Mercyhurst's third game in less than 24 hours, which took a toll on its pitching staff, which allowed 50 runs in the three games. They played West Chester twice Saturday.

Winning pitcher Don McWreath (Trinity) limited the West Division champions to three hits and one run over six innings. Freshman pitcher Kenny Wells was named tournament MVP.

