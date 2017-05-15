Weekend College Top 10: W & J baseball rolls to PAC championship

Every Monday, the Tribune-Review will highlight 10 top area college performances from the weekend:

1. W&J leaves no doubt in title-clinching sweep

The 18th-ranked Presidents earned a spot in the NCAA Division III Tournament by beating Grove City twice by 8-1 scores to win the Presidents' Athletic Conference championship Sunday. W & J needed to win the opener to force a deciding game, and sophomore Santino Platt (Our Lady of the Sacred Heart) allowed one run and four hits in a career-best 81⁄3 innings. Frank Fortunato (Canon-McMillan) went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, and senior Nick Vento (Franklin Regional) and senior Nick Gatins had three hits apiece. In the second game, Vento finished 3 of 5 with four RBIs, and Derek Helbing hit his 11th homer, the second most in a single season in school history. The Presidents (34-10) will host the Mideast Regional and open against Misericordia at 10 a.m. Thursday.

2. La Roche wins fourth straight AMCC baseball championship

Freshman E.J. Trickett went 3 for 4 with a two-run double, and sophomore Joe Professori (Pine-Richland) finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs to lift the No. 12 Redhawks past Penn State Behrend, 6-4, in the conference title game Saturday. Trickett, sophomore Jon Spina (Washington) and senior Corey Lazor (Bethel Park) received all-tournament honors. La Roche (34-8) received an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament and takes on Keystone at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at W&J in a rematch of last year's College World Series semifinal.

3. Seton Hill baseball slams Mercyhurst for first PSAC title

A grand slam by senior Adam Ferita (Belle Vernon) highlighted a 10-run seventh inning as the fourth-seeded Griffins knocked off top-seeded Mercyhurst, 20-6, in the conference championship Sunday in Johnstown. Junior Tom McCarthy (Baldwin) finished 4 for 5 with a homer, four runs and two RBIs, and freshman Craig Lewis was 2 for 5 with a homer, three runs and three RBIs. Seton Hill (36-18) is the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional and opposes sixth-seeded Shepherd (32-22) on Thursday in Jamestown, N.Y.

4. Penn State men win first Big Ten track and field title

First-place finishes by senior Malik Moffett (200 meters, long jump) and sophomore Isaiah Harris (800) led the host Nittany Lions to victory at the three-day meet. Moffett set a school record in the long jump (26 feet, 3 inches), breaking the mark of 25-11 that had stood since 1985. In the 200, his time of 19.87 seconds was the eighth-fastest wind-aided time in NCAA history and No. 1 all-conditions time in school history. Harris swept the 800 at Big Tens (indoor/outdoor) for the second straight season. The Penn State women finished third.

5. Penn State women's lacrosse reaches NCAA quarterfinals

Sophomore Madison Carter recorded a career-high eight points on six goals and two assists as the Nittany Lions downed James Madison, 19-14, on Sunday. Junior Katie O'Donnell added four goals for fourth-seeded Penn State (16-3), which will host fifth-seeded Princeton on Sunday.

6. Pitt duo earns first-team All-ACC track honors

Senior Desmond Palmer finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and 400 hurdles at the ACC championships over the weekend in Atlanta. Palmer's time of 49.17 seconds in the 110 hurdles is fifth in the nation this season. Sophomore Gillian Schriever took third in the women's 5,000.

7. WVU tandem shines at Big 12 track and field championships

Senior Amy Cashin took second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and sophomore Danique Bryan placed third in the triple jump over the weekend in Lawrence, Kansas.

8. Penn State freshman sets goals record in NCAA loss

Freshman Mac O'Keefe scored three times in the Nittany Lions' 11-8 setback to Towson in the NCAA lacrosse tournament Saturday. It upped his total to 51, which is a single-season school record. Bill Hess' previous mark stood for 60 years. Penn State finished the season 12-4.

9. CMU women's tennis reaches regional championship before losing

The No. 10 Tartans defeated Messiah and Mary Washington on Friday and Saturday but lost to No. 4 Williams, 5-0, in the NCAA Division III Tournament on Sunday in Williamstown, Mass. Carnegie Mellon finished the season 19-8. Senior Nicholle Torres and junior Cori Sidell will compete in the NCAA singles and doubles championships that start May 25.

10. Thiel freshman breaks longstanding record

Jessica Monroe cleared 5 feet, 31⁄4 inches to win the high jump at Friday's Gator Invitational at Allegheny. She broke the record of 5-3 that had stood since 1987.

