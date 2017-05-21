St. Vincent lacrosse standout Nelson honored as player of year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Maggie Nelson continues to pick up hardware after a record-breaking junior season for the St. Vincent lacrosse team.

Nelson, a midfielder, was named Corvias Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III South Offensive Player of the Year, the first player in program history to earn the honor. She also made first-team all-ECAC South.

Nelson set single-season school records in goals (86) and points (134). The point total led Division III.

She also had 48 assists.

During a nine-match stretch, she had 50 goals and 27 assists for 77 points. She has 223 goals and 311 points in her career.

WOMEN'S TRACK & FIELD

Penn State

Sophomore Maddie Holmberg (Hempfield) bypassed the regional qualifying round and advanced straight to the NCAA Division I championships June 7-10 in Eugene, Ore., by making the top 24 on the national list for the heptathlon. Holmberg is 17th with 5,636 points.

Westminster

Senior Cassidy Shepherd (Greensburg Salem) qualified for the NCAA Division III outdoor championships in the pole vault. Shepherd, who ranked fourth in the country in Division III with a mark of 13 feet, 1⁄ 4 inch, tied a school record with her eighth appearance at nationals. She is a three-time All-American in the indoor season.

Nationals are May 25-27 at the SPITE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

MEN'S TRACK & FIELD

St. Vincent

Senior Brandan Moretton (Norwin) and junior Laurence Jaross won titles at the Division III ECAC championships at Westfield State. Moretton won the 1,500-meter run in 3 minutes, 57.78 seconds, and Jaross took home the 800 in 1:51.77. Jaross advances to nationals May 25-27 in Geneva, Ohio.

Seton Hill

Sophomore Patrick O'Connor qualified for the NCAA Division II national championships in the high jump. He is tied for the 14th-best mark in the country (6-8). Nationals are May 27 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

BASEBALL

Arizona

Junior first baseman J.J. Matijevic (Norwin) ripped his 27th double of the season, tying for second-most in program history with Todd Trafton and moving past Terry Francona and Willie Morales. Dave Stegman has the record with 30 doubles.

Matijevic has more RBIs (60) in a season than any Wildcats player since 2012. He leads Arizona (36-17) in average (.400), hits (86), and home runs (10).

Pitt-Greensburg

Five UPG players were named to the all-AMCC team, including three first-team selections in sophomore Chris Common (Penn-Trafford), senior Dylan Pounds and sophomore Tyler Holland.

Senior Ryan Dodson made the second team and junior Mike Parlak the third.

Common, an outfielder, hit 10 homers and drove in 42 runs. He was second in the AMCC in slugging (.758). He had a school-record seven RBIs against Chatham. He hit two grand slams and hit a walk-off homer against Penn State Behrend.

Pounds, selected as a reliever, also made third team as a third baseman. He posted a 1.64 ERA in eight appearances and broke the school record for saves in a season with four. He is the program's career saves leader with nine.

Holland, a first baseman, hit 11 home runs to set the school single-season mark and had 13 multi-hit games. He went 6 for 6 against Mt. Aloysius.

UPG went 18-15 and lost in the first round of the AMCC Tournament.

Seton Hill

Junior third baseman Tom McCarthy was named to the all-Atlantic Region second team. He led the Griffins with a .379 batting average and 72 hits and added 40 RBIs, seven home runs and 46 runs scored. He led the PAC in steals with 37.

Seton Hill (36-20) reached the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional for the eighth straight time.

SOFTBALL

Kent State

Senior Maddy Grimm (Ligonier Valley) was named to the All-Mideast Region First Team, the fourth time she has made all-region. Pitched around more than any player in Mid-American Conference history, Grimm broke a conference record for walks (49). She also broke her single-season MAC record for RBIs (55) and hit a record-tying 19 home runs. She led the MAC in slugging percentage (.813) and on-base percentage (.507).

She hit .340 with 12 doubles.

Grimm, Kent State's all-time leader in homers (69), RBIs (192), runs (172) and other categories, helped the Golden Flashes finish 33-28 and reach the NCAA regional round.

St. Vincent

Junior first baseman Shelby Noel (Latrobe) received National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III All-Central Region Third Team honors. Noel, an all-PAC first-team pick, led the conference in batting average (.458), slugging (.925), RBIs (39), triples (9) and total bases (99). She was second in on-base percentage (.500) and third in home runs (8). The nine triples established a school record for a season.

Noel also was a Corvias Division III All-ECAC First Team selection along with teammate Sam Emert, a senior pitcher. Emert finished a stellar career with her fourth straight all-league honor. She went 15-8 with a 1.65 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 144 1⁄ 3 innings. She was the PAC Player of the Year and PAC Tournament MVP last season. Her 53 wins are the most in a career by a SVC pitcher.

The Bearcats finished 18-16 and went 0-2 in the PAC Tournament.

Have information on local college athletes? Email bbeckner@tribweb.com.