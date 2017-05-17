Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Riverview's Larkin leads Mercyhurst North East to national tournament
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Hannah Larkin got a sense of her growing celebrity when she arrived late to a recent morning psychology class and received praise, not criticism, from her professor.

“He said, ‘You had a grand slam, and I'm not talking about Denny's,' ” said Larkin, who hit the titular home run to help Mercyhurst North East's softball team win the National Junior College Athletic Association's Region 3 championship over Community College of Rhode Island. “It felt pretty nice. The whole class did a round of applause for me.

“It was nice, but I was talking about the bunt the play before that and (my professor) yelled at me, like, ‘Quit trying to take your fame away.' ”

Hardly. The Riverview graduate keeps adding to her legend. She hit a walk-off three-run homer just over a week after her grand slam to help North East win a regional title over Lackawanna College and was named all-conference Sunday as the Saints traveled to the NJCAA D-II national tournament, which began Wednesday in Clinton, Miss.

“It's been a long ride, but I wouldn't want to do it with anybody but my team,” said Larkin, a sophomore first baseman. “To win districts was our first goal, and we accomplished that. Then we talk about nationals a lot during practices. We always look forward to going. That's what we strive for, and we accomplished our goals. We're still trying to achieve some.”

Larkin opted for Mercyhurst North East, a two-year college and branch campus of Mercyhurst, over Penn State Beaver when coming out of high school. She cited the school's small size as a factor.

After playing sparingly as a freshman, Larkin took on an expanded role as a sophomore. Hitting in the middle of the Saints' order, she compiled a .390 average, 14 doubles, two homers and 42 RBIs heading into the national tournament.

“In high school I hit a lot and I was a really good hitter, and this year I just focused on making sure at practice I was hitting balls hard and just really pushing myself,” she said. “I know I'm a good hitter, and I need to push myself more on hitting, taking the ball to the opposite field.

“I haven't changed my swing or anything. I just made sure I'm getting on top of the ball more. (There's) a lot of repetition.”

One area where Larkin admitted she might be lacking was in her celebrations. She reacted to the grand slam against Community College of Rhode Island with a mere fist pump as she rounded the bases. That was still more than her celebration of the walk-off.

“I just was more happy for my team instead of me, and all the accomplishments we've had,” she said.

She hopes those accomplishments can include a national title. North East dropped its national tournament opener 8-0 to Des Moines Area. The Saints will play Waubonsee (Ill.) in an elimination game Thursday afternoon.

“We've been working for it the whole season,” she said. “Offseason, we had 6 a.m. swims. We would run ladders. (Winning a national title) would mean the world. Our parents are the reasons why we work so hard, too, because they put in all the effort for us taking us to practices and games. They put in a lot of hours for us, and I would more likely want to do it for my parents.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

