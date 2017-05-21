Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

A-K Valley campus clippings: Young closes softball career at Carlow
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 7:45 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Kenzie Young's college career ended one win shy of playing for a national title.

The Leechburg graduate, finishing her softball career at Carlow, helped the Celtics to a third-place finish at the United States Collegiate Athletic Association national tournament last week in Akron, Ohio.

It marked Carlow's third straight top-three finish. The Celtics beat University of Maine Presque Isle in their first game before falling to No. 2 Cleary (Mich.). They beat SUNY Canton and Penn State Brandywine in the consolation bracket before another loss to Cleary ended their run.

Young finished her Carlow career with a .356 average, 99 runs, 33 doubles, six triples, 12 homers and 124 RBIs.

Fellow senior Sydney Greece (Kiski Area) hit a homer, drove in 12 runs, scored 13 runs and picked up a win in the pitcher's circle in her college career.

“I'm content, ready for the future,” Young said. “My junior year I got moved to center field, and I was a little bit iffy about that but I think it says a lot that I was able to take a position that I didn't necessarily want to play but I was able to make it my own and figure it out and ended up loving it.

“It didn't end up how I wanted. Of course I wanted to win a championship at some point, but I'm content with where I am and ready to start my career as a nurse.”

Baseball

Geneva

Junior Joey Luciana (St. Joseph) was named All-Presidents' Athletic Conference honorable mention last week. The Golden Tornadoes' center fielder batted .351, second on the team, with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 RBIs. He was named to the All-PAC second team last season.

Grove City

Junior outfielder Tyler Graham (Kiski Area) was named to the All-Presidents' Athletic Conference second team, joining former Cavaliers teammate Ryan Sciullo. Graham, who was named All-PAC honorable mention last season, finished second on the Wolverines with a .322 batting average. He had seven doubles, one triple, 12 RBIs and scored a team-high 29 runs.

Washington and Jefferson

Junior Ryan Sciullo (Kiski Area) went 2 for 4 with a run scored, and senior Kevin Begley (Deer Lakes) went 1 for 5 with an RBI as the Presidents moved on to the NCAA Mideast Regional championship game for the first time in school history with an 8-4 win over Keystone on Saturday. Begley went 4 for 4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored in W&J's first game of the regional, a 12-7 win over Misericordia, and 1 for 2 with three runs scored in a 15-6 win over Earlham.

Sciullo, named to the all-PAC second team last week, is 4 for 14 in W&J's three games at the regional. W&J will play SUNY-Cortland at noon Monday for the regional title.

