Host W&J wins Mideast Regional opener; La Roche comes up short

The fourth-seeded and host Washington & Jefferson baseball team erupted for 12 runs on 18 hits to win its opening-round game 12-7 against fifth-seeded Misericordia in the NCAA Division III Mideast Regional at Ross Memorial Park on Thursday.

“That is not how you draw up the first game of the regional,” Presidents coach Jeff Mountain said. “You have to be able to play under any circumstances. I was happy with the way our guys battled.”

The six senior starters led the way for the Presidents, combining for 14 of the 18 hits. Adam LaRue and Kevin Begley each recorded four hits and Nick Gatins had three, including his sixth home run of the season.

W&J will play No. 8 Earlham Friday at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Earlham defeated top-seed Wooster, 6-2.

Errors doom La Roche in first round of Mideast Regional

The third-seeded La Roche Redhawks committed five errors, costing them in their 5-2 opening-round loss to sixth-seeded Keystone College at the Division III Mideast Regional.

The Redhawks never led, as the team with the highest batting average in the country could not figure out Keystone senior Miguel Reyes. Reyes pitched a complete game for the Giants, allowing eight hits and one earned run.

Regis Sauer took the loss for La Roche, his first of the season. Ian Velez led the Redhawks offense, going 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.