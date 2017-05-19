Seton Hill eliminated at NCAA Atlantic Regional

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Seton Hill baseball team had its season conclude Friday afternoon.

The Griffins were eliminated from the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional after a 5-3 loss to Winston-Salem State at Jamestown, N.Y.'s Russell Diethrick Park. The PSAC champions finished the season 36-20.

After falling behind 4-0 in the second inning, Seton Hill got on the board in the third. Tyler Sullivan reached on an error and Austin Braendel scored to make it 4-1.

Winston-Salem State (36-18) scored an unearned run in the fourth inning to go ahead 5-1.

Sulivan singled in Ryan Wardropper in the fifth inning, and Mark Colella hit a leadoff home run in the sixth to make it 5-3.

Perry Dellavalle took the loss, allowing nine hits with three strikeouts in 6 1⁄ 3 innings.

Craig Lewis had three hits, and MP Buckley had two for the Griffins.