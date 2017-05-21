W&J to play for regional baseball title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the first time in program history, Washington & Jefferson College will be competing for a regional baseball championship, and will have the opportunity to do so on its home field.

The fourth-seeded Presidents earned their spot in the championship of the 2017 NCAA Mideast Regional with a 8-4 win against sixth-seeded Keystone College at Ross Memorial Park on Saturday.

The win pushed the Presidents to 37-10 on the season, which breaks the single-season record for wins.

“Another big one for the Presidents,” coach Jeff Mountain said. “This is a hungry team. The mindset was set by the upperclassmen. We didn't get out to the start we wanted to last year, and that was disappointing. These older guys learned from that. We are happy to be in this position, but it doesn't surprise us. We preached to play hard every game. We just want to go at it and be loose.”

Nick Vento, a Franklin Regional graduate, went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Vento has 245 hits in his career, six shy of the program record.

The big blow in the game came from Frank Fortunato (Canon-McMillan), with a two-out, three-run double to push the Presidents' one run lead in the seventh to 7-3.

Bryce Schnatterly, a Seneca Valley graduate, went 6 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing four runs and striking out four. He improved his record to 8-0.

Depending on the results of the first two games on Sunday, the Presidents will play in the championship game on Sunday or Monday.

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.