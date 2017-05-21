Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

W&J to play for regional baseball title

Drew Karpen | Sunday, May 21, 2017, 1:42 a.m.

Updated 48 minutes ago

For the first time in program history, Washington & Jefferson College will be competing for a regional baseball championship, and will have the opportunity to do so on its home field.

The fourth-seeded Presidents earned their spot in the championship of the 2017 NCAA Mideast Regional with a 8-4 win against sixth-seeded Keystone College at Ross Memorial Park on Saturday.

The win pushed the Presidents to 37-10 on the season, which breaks the single-season record for wins.

“Another big one for the Presidents,” coach Jeff Mountain said. “This is a hungry team. The mindset was set by the upperclassmen. We didn't get out to the start we wanted to last year, and that was disappointing. These older guys learned from that. We are happy to be in this position, but it doesn't surprise us. We preached to play hard every game. We just want to go at it and be loose.”

Nick Vento, a Franklin Regional graduate, went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Vento has 245 hits in his career, six shy of the program record.

The big blow in the game came from Frank Fortunato (Canon-McMillan), with a two-out, three-run double to push the Presidents' one run lead in the seventh to 7-3.

Bryce Schnatterly, a Seneca Valley graduate, went 6 13 innings, allowing four runs and striking out four. He improved his record to 8-0.

Depending on the results of the first two games on Sunday, the Presidents will play in the championship game on Sunday or Monday.

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.