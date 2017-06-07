Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
District Colleges

Campus clippings: Norwin grad Matijevic up for Golden Spikes Award
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

J.J. Matijevic is in the running for the best amateur baseball player in the country.

The Norwin graduate and Arizona junior first baseman, who leads all NCAA Division I players with 30 doubles, is one of 25 finalists for the prestigious Golden Spikes Award, which some equate to baseball's Heisman Trophy.

Matijevic, who led Arizona (38-21) to the NCAA regionals, paced the Wildcats in batting average (.383), hits (92), slugging (.633), home runs (10) and RBIs (65).

A strong Major League Draft prospect, Matijevic led the Pac-12 in average, slugging, doubles, hits and RBIs during the regular season.

The winner of the award will be announced Wednesday.

The prestigious Golden Spikes, first handed out in 1978 and sponsored by the Major League Baseball Players Association, is given to the players who exhibits “exceptional on-field ability and exemplary sportsmanship.”

BASEBALL

Canisius

Tyler Smith (Penn-Trafford), a junior pitcher, went 3-0 in 22 appearances (29 23 innings) with a 0.30 ERA for the Golden Griffins (35-22). The WPIAL Quad-A Pitcher of the Year in 2013, Smith gave up just one earned run and struck out 43 and walked 18.

MEN'S TRACK & FIELD

Cal (Pa.)

Senior Aaron Morgan (Yough) was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and is eligible for the All-America Team.

Morgan received all-region honors in the high jump and all-PSAC honors in the 400-meter hurdles this outdoor season.

He broke the school high jump record during the indoor season (6 feet, 8 34 inches). He had the best 400 time in the PAC this season (52.78 seconds).

He took second in the event at the conference championships and ran the third leg of the winning 1,600-meter relay.

He graduated with a 3.66 GPA.

