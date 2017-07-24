FR graduate Chris Ralph reaping benefits of playing soccer with Erie Commodores FC

Early last November, when the Penn State Behrend men's soccer team was putting the finishing touches on its Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference postseason title with a shutout win over Medaille, Erie Commodores FC coach John Melody spotted 2015 Franklin Regional grad Chris Ralph. He knew right away Ralph passed the “eye test” and thought the second-team Division III All-American would be a great fit for his club.

“I was looking at him, and he was obviously a very good goalkeeper and I compliment Behrend for getting him,” said Melody, who also owns the Commodores. “Pound-for-pound, he was the best player on the field, absolutely. The boy is 6-foot-4, and he has a commanding presence.”

That was before Melody knew Ralph had been a Division I player at St. Francis (Pa.) before the sophomore had a change of heart about his major and packed his bags for Penn State Behrend.

The decision to transfer has proven to not only be the right one but also the smart one. Ralph burst on the Division III scene and helped lead the Lions to a 17-2-3 record last season and trip to the NCAA Division III postseason, where Behrend lost to Scranton, 2-1, in the first round.

Ralph not only garnered All-American status, he also picked up a slew of other honors including first-team National Soccer Coaches Association of America with his 0.62 goals-against average.

It was a coming-out performance that surprised even Ralph. He never imagined his goal of earning an All-American honor so early in his career was possible.

It was something that he admitted was a goal to reach for during his senior season, not as a freshman.

Once the dust had settled after the season and the snow started to pile up in Erie, so did the questions. That's when Melody reached out to Ralph about becoming a Commodore.

“They needed a third keeper, and I was the only one who tried out,” said Ralph. “I went to the tryout, and I know I did really well there.”

While Ralph made it to the tryout, he wasn't sold at first. Ralph, a supply-chain major, had yet to land a summer internship and was a little hesitant about making any commitment.

“I wasn't sure about it at first,” Ralph said. “I talked to Coach Melody, and he said that if I didn't, I would regret it for the rest of my life,”

Melody recalled the conversation with Ralph and laughed.

“I can be persuasive when I need to be,” Melody said. “I say that in jest, and I want (the players) leaving here, whenever it's done, and I want (them) to say that was a good use of my time and that (they) became better players. The worst thing that they can say is when they walk away is that was a waste of my time.”

The decision to play was hardly a waste of time for someone like Ralph. It was another opportunity to for him to push himself against better competition. While he is No. 2 on the goalkeeper depth chart, he has helped solidify the position and lead the Commodores (6-3-3) back to prominence and to a National Premier Soccer League East Conference title and birth in the regional tournament.

“I feel like a better all-around player,” Ralph said. “Its a lot of training at a high level, and you always become a better player out of that.”

Ralph, who is the only Division III player on a Commodore roster loaded with D-I talent, gained a new view on the sport as well. Surrounded by foreign players, he has been able to see the sport in a different light and gain a new appreciation for it.

“It's a good experience, and you get to see different perspectives,” Ralph said. “The way other people look at soccer, it really makes you appreciate the game even more.”

The Penn State Behrend men's soccer team and coaches will appreciate it, too, once preseason camp opens in mid-August. One of the benefits of playing soccer over the summer is showing up to camp already in shape.

“He is going to go back to Behrend, and preseason is going to be real easy for the guy because he's going to be fit and mature,” Melody said. “He's one of their leading guys, and you have to lead by example.”

Ralph wants to consume himself with soccer while he can.

“I just want to play as long as I can,” Ralph said. “It's just a good thing to do for the summer and stay sharp.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.