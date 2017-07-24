Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fox Chapel grad Monteverde reaching new heights with Pilots
Doug Gulasy | Monday, July 24, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan athletics
Patrick Monteverde pitches in a game for Virginia Wesleyan during the 2017 season.
Patrick Monteverde
Virginia Wesleyan athletics
Patrick Monteverde pitches in a game for Virginia Wesleyan during the 2017 season.
Virginia Wesleyan athletics
Patrick Monteverde pitches in a game for Virginia Wesleyan during the 2017 season.
Virginia Wesleyan athletics
Patrick Monteverde (right) talks on the mound with his catcher and pitching coach during his freshman season at Virginia Wesleyan in 2017.

Patrick Monteverde was throwing a Frisbee with a group of friends at Virginia Wesleyan when he received an offer for summer employment.

Although the words “Coastal Plain League” and “Peninsula Pilots” didn't ring much of a bell for Monteverde, his friends were a different story.

“A lot of them lit up,” said Monteverde, a Fox Chapel graduate who recently completed his freshman baseball season at Virginia Wesleyan. “I knew it was a big deal because of how they reacted.”

And so it came that shortly after a breakout spring for a Division III college, Monteverde joined a summer baseball league with a heavy dose of Division I players.

The Coastal Plain League features 15 teams from Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia and players from across the country, including ACC and SEC schools. Alumni include MLB stars Greg Holland, Justin Verlander and Ryan Zimmerman — and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

Playing for Peninsula, which is located just outside Hampton, Va., Monteverde has an 0-1 record and 6.00 ERA on the mound.

“It was actually more (than I was expecting), especially with the Pilots,” Monteverde said. “We have a really good fan base; (we) average close to 2,000 people per home game. The competition's really good. Whenever they announce the hitters, you hear North Carolina, North Carolina State, Tennessee, schools like that.

“At first it was a little intimidating, but now I'm starting to find my groove a little bit. The last couple outings I've been doing pretty well.”

A left-handed pitcher, Monteverde originally didn't plan to play baseball this summer. He pitched 82 23 innings in the spring as Virginia Wesleyan's ace, compiling a 7-2 record and 1.96 ERA for the Marlins.

The plan for the summer was to rest his arm, but the opportunity to play in the Coastal Plain League proved too good to pass up.

“(I) ran it by the family, and they were all for it,” Monteverde said.

Monteverde came into the season at Virginia Wesleyan just hoping to grab a spot in the team's rotation. Instead, he locked down the top spot and earned laurels such as Old Dominion Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and Virginia Sports Information Directors State Rookie of the Year.

“The more pressure, the better for me. That's the way I've always been, that's the way I always will be,” Monteverde said. “My whole life whenever I was playing with older guys, I always kind of shined and thrived in that role. Being a freshman and being that guy for them, every first game of a doubleheader, (I was just) taking the ball and doing my job to get wins. Knowing they trusted me was a big part of it.”

Monteverde credited his success both to better physicality and a change in mental approach. Early in his senior year at Fox Chapel he said he focused too much on getting strikeouts, but now he's trusting his ability to get weak contact.

“I've always had a plus changeup, so if I throw that the way I want to, I know nobody's going to hit it hard or find a gap,” he said. “With the movement it has, I know I'm not going to have to strike everybody out. I can just get some weak ground balls or flared popups.”

After a slow start to the summer, Monteverde is showing signs of progress. He struck out four batters in 2 13 innings in a recent appearance. His fastball velocity — which was mid-80s mph during high school — now is reaching 88-90, Monteverde said, the quickest it's ever been.

He said he's continually picking the brains of his coaches and teammates, including fellow WPIAL alumni Tyler Garbee (Quaker Valley) and Collin Liberatore (Greensburg Central Catholic).

“I'd like to continue the velocity jump and throw a lot of strikes, get my walks down (for the rest of the summer),” Monteverde said. “With the velocity jump, there's been more walks than I'm used to, but at the same time, there's been a lot more strikeouts.

“The Pilots, we started out really hot, and we kind of hit a little skid halfway through the first half of the season. I'd like to help us get out of that and hopefully win a ring in mid-August.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

