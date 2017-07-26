Seton Hill players benefit from summer baseball league

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Competing in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League isn't just something to keep players busy during the summer. It's like a college-prep course: especially for several incoming Seton Hill players who got more than the desired effect from the league.

Seton Hill produced the league's top rookie and three all-league selections.

Hempfield graduate Jordan Fiedor picked up the Ken Horoho Award as the top rookie.

Fiedor took advantage of the opportunity he was afforded as an outfielder, hitting .435 with 27 runs scored and 20 RBIs. In addition, he led the league with 23 stolen bases.

“Playing against older kids up to 21 years old has helped me see better pitching,” Fiedor said. “A lot of the kids are from the PSAC. We will see how much it helped when I arrive on campus.”

All-league selections included Jared Kollar, a Latrobe grad who was honored as a third baseman but is best known for his pitching; Neal McDermott, a pitcher from Greensburg Central Catholic; and Michael Bryja, who will be a redshirt sophomore at Seton Hill.

Kollar and McDermott are incoming freshmen.

Fiedor, McDermott and Bryja all played for Paul Carpenter Capital, which won the regular-season title.

Kollar played for team Laurel Auto Group.

“We are ecstatic for these guys,” Seton Hill coach Marc Marizzaldi said. “They've made the most of their opportunities this summer.”

Marizzaldi singled out Bryja (Portage), who battled an elbow injury as a freshman to post two wins for PCC.

“Surgery left him out the rest of that year and last year, so this summer was his first chance to pitch live in a year and a half,” Marizzaldi said. “He busted his tail through the rehab process, and we're so excited for him to be back to full health.”

Kollar, the ace of Latrobe's WPIAL and PIAA championship team, batted .385 and also picked up two pitching wins, while striking out 29 in 16 2⁄ 3 innings.

“This league helped tremendously,” Kollar said. “It is great playing against other college kids before I even get to college.”

McDermott, who led GCC to a WPIAL runner-up finish and the PIAA playoffs, struck out 22 in 12 innings of relief.

“The intensity and atmosphere on and off the field is super high,” McDermott said. “The competition is great because I am playing against guys who are playing college ball at a high level, and I think adapting to that before going off to Seton Hill is really going to help me settle in up there.”

Seton Hill was glad to land two of the county's top arms.

“McDermott and Kollar are going to be fantastic staples on our pitching staff for the next four years,” Marizzaldi said. “Both a great two-way players, but we see them having big impacts on the mound in college. And Jordan Fiedor is such a tremendous athlete who competed at such a high level. He definitely has a bright future here for us.”

Another local product took home league MVP honors, Norwin grad Reno Rainey, a first baseman for Paul Carpenter Capital, produced a league-best 47 RBIs in 32 games. He hit .426 with eight doubles, three triples and three home runs, and also led the league with 37 runs.

Rainey, who some forget was a pretty good bowler in high school, started out at Miami Dade College (Fla.) but is in the process of transferring.

“The league is well-organized with great coaching and good competition,” Rainey said. “I met a lot of good people and made some good friends.”

And yet another talented local player, Chris Common, a rising junior outfielder at Pitt-Greensburg and Penn-Trafford grad, also made all-league. He, too, played for Paul Carpenter Capital.

Common, who hit .365, tied for the league lead with four homers, scored 32 runs, and drove in 27, said quality at-bats kept his game sharp.

“I was able to stay consistent at the plate all summer due to playing every day and seeing more pitches,” Common said. “If you're not playing in the summer then your going to be behind. I've worked on my speed on the bases as well; trying to steal more bags this year in college.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.