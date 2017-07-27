Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Seton Hill women hope to bond during trip to Spain

Chuck Curti | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 6:57 p.m.

Seton Hill rising senior guard Alexandra Hay has a hard time containing her excitement about the upcoming basketball season. Then again, when you can start your season with a view of the Mediterranean Sea, it adds to the mood.

Hay, her teammates and coaches leave Monday for a nine-day excursion to Barcelona. The first part of the trip will be spent sightseeing — the hotel where the team will stay is 500 feet from the Mediterranean — and the second part will be devoted to basketball, as the Griffins play three games against Spanish club teams.

“I'm pumped,” Hay said before the first of a series of informal practices leading up to the trip. “I think we're all excited for a different language and culture.”

The NCAA allows teams to take international trips once every four years, provided they are done during breaks from school. Coach Mark Katarski said the planning began two years ago, and an outside company made the necessary arrangements. Funds for the trip came from donations by parents, friends, alumni and the community, Katarski said.

The Bahamas, Costa Rica, Vancouver and Montreal also were considered, but the players wanted a language barrier to get the full culture-shock experience.

It's a pretty good deal for the program's incoming freshmen. Their first college basketball experience will be spent in Europe.

“I was really excited when I first saw we were going,” freshman guard Courtney Cecere said, “then I started packing and thought it was kind of nerve-racking. I'm a little ‘excited-nervous.' ”

“Excited-nervous” is what Katarski hopes the players get past while on the trip — and not with respect to being in another country.

With half of his 14-member roster being freshmen, Katarski knows there will be a period of uncertainty as the players get acquainted on and off the court. The trip to Barcelona should help to break that ice.

The women will be able to compete in an environment where they can concentrate on getting comfortable with one another without worrying about substitution rotations or learning a lot of plays.

“The phrase I use is we want to get rid of the ‘junior high dance' part of our season,” Katarski said. “The ability to take a team and have a unique experience is a bonding agent. With a team split down the middle (age-wise) ... hopefully when we come back, we're over it.”

Added Hay: “Sometimes its weird when we come into school after summer ... you don't really get to know (your new teammates) until you start practice. It will be sweet to hang out with girls and get to know them.”

Cecere, a graduate of Forest Hills near Johnstown, said the trip should help alleviate some of the typical first-year player worries: fitting in with new teammates, playing time, adapting to college life. She expects the players will have a solid bond by the time they return.

“You really have to stick together over there,” she said.

Katarski said he is confident the trip will be ideal for his team, which finished 16-13 (12-10 PSAC West) last season. The tourist portion and the basketball portion are separated, giving the ladies a chance to enjoy both to the fullest.

“If you put too much emphasis on the game, you miss the trip. If you put too much emphasis on the trip, you miss the games,” he said. “We're able to let the players have the proper balance.”

And a view of the Mediterranean.

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.

Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Alexandra Hay, dribbles down court, during the women's basketball practice, before they head to Spain for an international tour, at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
