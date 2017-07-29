Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
District Colleges

Seton Hill assistant Paul Matthews to get otherworldly opportunity in China
Paul Schofield | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
Tribune-Review
Seton Hilla Acciate

Updated less than a minute ago

Seton Hill associate men's basketball coach Paul Matthews is about to embark and something unique and exciting: His first trip outside of North America will be to China to teach basketball.

The 28-year-old Greensburg native is headed to Shanghai, where he'll spend the next 20 days teaching coaches from the Shanghai Basketball Federation various techniques and drills.

Matthews was selected to represent the United States in a country that loves basketball.

“I'm looking forward to it,” said Matthews, who leaves Sunday. “This is my first trip overseas and to China, so it's exciting.”

Matthews will arrive in Shanghai early Tuesday morning after flying for more than 15 hours.

Seton Hill coach Tony Morocco and former NBA assistant and college coach Lanny Van Eman, a McKeesport native, helped arrange this opportunity for Matthews, the grandson of late St. Vincent coach Bernie Matthews.

“Paul will be treated in high esteem, like he was Pat Riley, Phil Jackson or John Wooden,” Van Eman said. “I've coached at their camps and clinics numerous times. He'll find the coaches and players will work extremely hard for him and be attentive.”

Pete Strobl, founder of the Scoring Factory in Mt. Lebanon, has played and coached overseas. He said the opportunity Matthews is getting is invaluable.

“It's wonderful, challenging and different,” Strobl said. “He'll be out of his element, but he'll discover new things. He will become a better man after this.

“Everything is different: the food, the way they drive and live. He'll be thankful for the experience.”

Matthews is a 2007 Greensburg Salem graduate and 2011 grad of Washington & Jefferson. He has assisted Morocco at Seton Hill since.

Van Eman said Matthews will be surprised by the amount of people (between 17 and 20 million) in Shanghai. Former NBA player Yao Ming is the president of the Shanghai Basketball Federation.

“American basketball is huge in China,” Matthews said. “They can't get enough.

“Lanny told me what to expect. I'll meet with coaches in the morning and explain to them how I want them to run the camp for me. I will oversee the camp and clinics during the day. He told me they'll listen to everything I say.”

Matthews will return to Seton Hill on Aug. 18. He said this opportunity will help his resume and coaching network.

Van Eman said once Matthews is there, he may be approached, like Van Eman was, to return for other clinics and camps.

“I'll have an interpreter with me, and I'll use an app on my phone to help the language barrier,” Matthews said. “I know how to say hello: ‘ni hao.'

“I've also been warned about the foods and told to bring laxatives. But other than that, I'm looking forward to the cultural changes and things I'll see and learn.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.