Seton Hill assistant Paul Matthews to get otherworldly opportunity in China

Seton Hill associate men's basketball coach Paul Matthews is about to embark and something unique and exciting: His first trip outside of North America will be to China to teach basketball.

The 28-year-old Greensburg native is headed to Shanghai, where he'll spend the next 20 days teaching coaches from the Shanghai Basketball Federation various techniques and drills.

Matthews was selected to represent the United States in a country that loves basketball.

“I'm looking forward to it,” said Matthews, who leaves Sunday. “This is my first trip overseas and to China, so it's exciting.”

Matthews will arrive in Shanghai early Tuesday morning after flying for more than 15 hours.

Seton Hill coach Tony Morocco and former NBA assistant and college coach Lanny Van Eman, a McKeesport native, helped arrange this opportunity for Matthews, the grandson of late St. Vincent coach Bernie Matthews.

“Paul will be treated in high esteem, like he was Pat Riley, Phil Jackson or John Wooden,” Van Eman said. “I've coached at their camps and clinics numerous times. He'll find the coaches and players will work extremely hard for him and be attentive.”

Pete Strobl, founder of the Scoring Factory in Mt. Lebanon, has played and coached overseas. He said the opportunity Matthews is getting is invaluable.

“It's wonderful, challenging and different,” Strobl said. “He'll be out of his element, but he'll discover new things. He will become a better man after this.

“Everything is different: the food, the way they drive and live. He'll be thankful for the experience.”

Matthews is a 2007 Greensburg Salem graduate and 2011 grad of Washington & Jefferson. He has assisted Morocco at Seton Hill since.

Van Eman said Matthews will be surprised by the amount of people (between 17 and 20 million) in Shanghai. Former NBA player Yao Ming is the president of the Shanghai Basketball Federation.

“American basketball is huge in China,” Matthews said. “They can't get enough.

“Lanny told me what to expect. I'll meet with coaches in the morning and explain to them how I want them to run the camp for me. I will oversee the camp and clinics during the day. He told me they'll listen to everything I say.”

Matthews will return to Seton Hill on Aug. 18. He said this opportunity will help his resume and coaching network.

Van Eman said once Matthews is there, he may be approached, like Van Eman was, to return for other clinics and camps.

“I'll have an interpreter with me, and I'll use an app on my phone to help the language barrier,” Matthews said. “I know how to say hello: ‘ni hao.'

“I've also been warned about the foods and told to bring laxatives. But other than that, I'm looking forward to the cultural changes and things I'll see and learn.”

