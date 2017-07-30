Gateway's Kleya looks for strong finish to Pitt-Johnstown career

With 14 minutes left in the Pitt-Johnstown men's soccer team's season, in their final game against Slippery Rock, goalkeeper Nate Kleya suffered a freak accident when leaving the net to pick up the ball. The Gateway product planted wrong and slipped, breaking his left leg.

For many, the injury Kleya suffered might have been a heartbreaker, given its severity and timing. For the fifth-year senior, though, it became just another challenge to overcome.

“It was tough. It was painful and difficult to get around. The day-to-day stuff was annoying, like having to hop up the stairs,” Kleya said.

“But it's going well now. I'm pretty much back to where I need to be in order to play.”

After an offseason spent on the mend, he is prepared to finish a career.

While his team struggled in areas with its 4-13 record last year, Kleya's strong play was evidenced by his statistics. The former Gator ranked third in saves per game (7.59) and third in total saves (129) in Division II.

However, Kleya said he doesn't spend much of his time reflecting on his stats. His focus is wins, which is perhaps a reason he was named the team's captain heading into this season.

“It's nice to look at things like that at the end of the year, but it's not really that nice to look at if you don't win. I just try to do what I can, but I want to win and that's the biggest priority. If I make two saves and we win the game, then I'm happy,” Kleya said.

On top of his athletic success, Kleya has racked up more than a few honors when it comes to academics. Last week, he was named to the PSAC Scholar Athlete List on the heels of being named to the dean's list at Pitt-Johnstown for each of the last three semesters while pursuing his civil engineering degree.

But before he graduates this winter, the Mountain Cats captain isn't spending his time reflecting on what he has done in college. Instead, Kleya said his focus is on making the most of what's left in his collegiate career.

“I just want to enjoy my playing time because it's going to be over after the fall, and I probably won't get a chance to do it again, really,” he said.

“So I just want to enjoy this while it lasts.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.