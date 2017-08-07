Quaker Valley grad Kirby returns to diving at W&J

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley graduate Becca Kirby will be making a fresh start as a member of the Washington & Jefferson women's swimming and diving team.

Kirby, a diver, transferred from Allegheny, where she sat out last season as a freshman.

Washington & Jefferson diving coach Vic Galati expects Kirby to have an immediate impact for the Presidents, who kick off the 2017-18 campaign in late October.

“(We) don't have too many who take a year off and come back, (but) she's motivated,” he said. “She found the desire again.”

Kirby, 19, of Sewickley was recruited by the Presidents out of Quaker Valley, but thought Allegheny was a better fit at the time. She placed sixth in the girls 1-meter event in the 2016 WPIAL Class AA girls championship meet and 14th in the PIAA.

Kirby kept her hand in diving as a coach, but said she missed competing. A boy and girl she guided at the Edgeworth Club earned titles recently in the Western Pennsylvania country club championship meet.

Kirby, who is undecided about a major, is going in with an open mind.

“(I am) taking this time to see what I'm interested in,” she said, adding she is taking a wide range of classes. “I don't have too many goals.”

She is thrilled at the prospect of taking to the board again.

Galati believes, after having been away from it, she will appreciate diving more.

Kirby is one of several Quaker Valley swimmers and divers to continue their careers with the NCAA Division III Presidents in recent years. Alexis Glenn, Matt Noel and Haley Ashner were on 2016-17 rosters. The women's team placed fourth of six squads in the Presidents' Athletic Conference championship.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.