Breaking News Alert...

Megan Bonelli eagerly awaits her next shot.

Not her next opportunity, but the next shot, period — a soccer ball directed by an offensive player toward the net she protects.

It's been months since the last time the rising sophomore goalkeeper at Marshall faced such an occurrence, all because of a January car accident that left her with a severe concussion.

“I'm really excited because I've been out for so long,” said Bonelli, an Apollo-Ridge graduate. “I know it's going to be a little rusty at first because I haven't been in goal for so long, but I'm really excited to get back out there and see what I can do.”

Bonelli suffered a concussion during a practice last fall, hitting her head on the goalpost as she attempted to stop a corner kick. That kept her out of action for about a week, and she ended up starting roughly half of Marshall's games as a freshman, leading the Thundering Herd in wins, goals-against average and save percentage.

Then came the car accident as she was returning to campus after winter break. Bonelli was in the passenger's seat when the vehicle hit a patch of ice in Jane Lew, W.Va., went sliding and crashed into a cement barrier. She hit her head on the window.

The second concussion in a matter of months not only sidelined Bonelli for Marshall's spring soccer season, it also affected her daily life. She couldn't go to class for about a month, getting assignments sent to her, and even activities like walking or watching television became more difficult.

“I was in my room for a good month or two, not even really able to walk around,” she said. “And then I started to just walk around campus and stuff like that, but even that was limited because so much activity would just make my head hurt more. I was really limited on that. When I started getting better they said, ‘OK, you can start walking more or maybe jogging some here or there.' It was just so frustrating.”

Doctors finally cleared Bonelli for exercise toward the end of April, but she still wasn't cleared for soccer-related activities like facing shots. She'll get that chance when she returns to Marshall for preseason work.

“I've gotten some kicks and touches on the ball, but I still haven't been in the goal since before January,” she said. “It's really difficult. I don't know what to do with myself. I have been working two jobs, so I've just been trying to keep myself busy with work and lifting whenever I can. I lift three times a week and run.”

Although she anticipates some rust when she returns to the field, Bonelli expects little other impact from her concussion. She plays an aggressive style in goal, coming out of the net to challenge shooters, and doesn't anticipate changing that philosophy.

“In goal, I live with no fear,” she said. “I'm going at people no matter what, so I don't think my concussion (will impact that). It does worry me, but I don't think it's going to be a factor. I think I'm going to go out full-bore with no fear.”

That's the approach she took into her freshman season.

Bonelli became the starter in goal about midway through the season and didn't look back, recording a season high in saves in her first start and posting a pair of shutouts in the final five games, including one in the season finale.

“Going out there and seeing a whole new level of soccer, just going out there and playing with a bunch of girls that are really, really good, I think it just brought my performance level up,” she said.

Now comes the next test: overcoming an injury.

Bonelli is looking forward to the challenge.

“I want to be able to come out and start again and play the best I can be. Hopefully I can get a little player of the year or something,” she said, laughing. “We'll see what happens, but I just want to go out and get past the concussion. I'm just looking forward to shaking the rust off and getting back and playing after so long.”

