Thomas More football tabbed 1st in Presidents' Athletic Conference

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Thomas More has won consecutive Presidents' Athletic Conference football titles.

And if the preseason poll of coaches, conference sports information directors and local media means anything, the Saints are the choice again in their final year in the conference.

Thomas More announced May 31 its plans to leave the conference after 12 years. But the school has not announced its future plans.

The Saints received 23 first-place votes and finished with 345 points. Washington & Jefferson was second with six first-place votes and 308 points, Case Western Reserve ended up third with three first-place votes and 302 points, and Westminster had one first-place vote and 271 points and was fourth.

“It's a privilege and honor to be picked as preseason favorites,” Thomas More coach Regis Scafe said. “We still have to go out and work hard each week, as every game in the PAC will be a battle with the caliber of teams we're competing against.”

PAC commissioner Joe Onderko said losing Thomas More will hurt, especially since the Saints women's basketball won the 2016 NCAA Division III title and reached the NCAA second round last season.

“When they joined 12 years ago, they gave us an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournaments,” Onderko said. “We're still in good shape. We'll be able to have a balanced schedule now that there will be 10 teams.”

One possible reason for the departure could be the distance — Thomas More is located in Crestview Hills, Ky., nearly 300 miles from fellow PAC member schools.

St. Vincent football coach Ron Dolciato said losing Thomas More will be tough.

“You're losing a team that is in the top 15 every year,” he said. “It lessens the impact of the PAC being one of the best conferences in Division III football.

“It's not a positive thing for the conference. Some people may look at it as it may open things up. I don't see it that way.”

Thomas More returns quarterback Brenan Kuntz, who threw for 2,467 yards and 26 touchdowns, and leading receiver Daylin Garland II, who had 52 catches for 879 yards and 11 scores. While leading rusher C.T. Tarrant is gone, Hjavier Pitts returns after running for 783 yards and six touchdowns.

“Not only is Thomas More a quality program, they are recognized around the country,” Dolciato said. “I want to play teams like Thomas More because it makes us better.”

Washington & Jefferson edged Case Western Reserve for the second spot in the poll. The Presidents are led by wide receiver Jesse Zubik and safety Luke Merhaut. W&J coach Mike Sirianni said replacing quarterback Pete Coughlin is one of his biggest concerns.

Case Western Reserve returns 21 starters, including quarterback Rob Cuda, from a team that finished 9-1. Westminster returns the best defense in the conference. Carnegie Mellon, picked fifth, returns two-time Preseason All-American running back Sam Benger, the program's leading rusher with 4,333 yards.

The remainder of the poll has St. Vincent sixth, Bethany seventh, Thiel eighth, Geneva ninth, Waynesburg 10th and Grove City 11th.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.