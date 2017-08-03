GCC grad Noble enjoys move to defensive end at Westminster

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After Wednesday's Presidents' Athletic Conference football media day at St. Vincent, Westminster coach Scott Benzel and defensive end Bobby Noble attended the Steelers' afternoon practice.

When the team broke into an individual session, Benzel and Noble ended up watching a drill behind the defensive linemen. It was a teaching moment for both men, especially Noble.

When Noble graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic in 2012, he envisioned himself throwing touchdown passes in college, not chasing quarterbacks.

But after stints at a junior college in New York and Cal (Pa.), Noble found himself at Westminster hoping to win the quarterback job.

Instead, 6-foot-4, 230-pound Noble found himself starting at defensive end, a spot his dad (Bob) had played for the 49ers in the preseason. Noble's dad was a graduate of Kiski Area in the late 1960s and played at Arizona State for Frank Kush.

“I never thought I'd be playing defense,” Noble said. “I was just trying to help the team because I was a bigger body, and I was able to make plays. It was a challenge to learn a new position. I learn something every time I step on the field.”

Noble performed well during his first season on defense. He recorded 43 tackles (10 for losses), six sacks and a team-high four quarterback hurries.

“We had trouble containing him,” Grove City coach Andrew DiDonato said. “He's really good.”

Westminster was No. 1 in the PAC in scoring defense, allowing 16.6 points per game, and led the conference in total defense, allowing only 288.1 yards per game.

Noble, who lives in the Kiski Area School District, earned all-PAC second-team honors. His brother Jesse (6-4, 240) is a freshman defensive lineman at Grove City.

Noble also has played with a handicap his entire life. He has a condition called Erb's palsy or brachial plexus, which affects the nerves in the arm. He basically does not use his left arm when he plays football. But Noble has figured out ways to play.

“I never got a chance to play defense in high school,” Noble said. “We didn't have many players on the roster, and they couldn't afford me getting hurt.

“My dad was all for helping me and teaching me some of the things he remembers. He's been a lot of help.”

Those techniques included how to hand fight with offensive linemen.

“It wasn't too hard to adjust because it's still football, and I had to adjust,” said Noble, who along with his coach expects the Westminster defense to improve further this season. “I've picked up different things, and I'm having fun doing it.

“It's constantly a learning process because you're picking up new things. Things are starting to become natural for me.”

Westminster was picked to finish fourth in the PAC.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.