Well-traveled coaches set to lead Pitt-Greensburg basketball teams

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pair of out-of-towners are ready to take on changing times at Pitt-Greensburg and guide the basketball programs in a new direction.

After the turbulent departures of men's coach Sean Strickland and women's coach Erin Eaton — their positions were opened in May after both coached seven seasons — the teams are under fresh leadership.

New men's coach Brody Jackson has been living in a UPG dorm room for the past few weeks, transplanted from his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

He was an assistant at Mt. Union for the past six years. He likes the Cleveland Browns, yes. But he also likes the challenge of taking over a new program.

“It's like being an 18-year-old all over again,” said Jackson, 31. “I'm hoping to get into an apartment (this week). I have a million plans I want to put in place.”

Hayley Schaetzle, meantime, has moved into town from New York to take over the women's team. A native of Chico, Calif., she was the women's basketball director of operations at Buffalo after serving as an assistant at Penn State Behrend, which, like UPG, plays in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.

Buffalo won the Mid-American Conference and made the NCAA Tournament two years ago.

She was interim head coach at Behrend in 2014 when longtime coach Roz Fornari retired.

“I've moved here, but I am not quite settled yet,” said Schaetzle, 25. “I have been up and down Route 30. It offers anything and everything chain-wise. I have heard about some good local places to eat. I am excited to see and sell the area. It offers a lot for a young college athlete.”

The UPG men finished 1-24 last season, a year after winning the AMCC championship and reaching the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Bobcats had eight freshmen on the roster.

“It's going to be tough for anyone to compete when you're playing a bunch of 18-year-olds,” Jackson said. “Only Kentucky can get away with that. I don't see last year as a complete failure. Our guys learned a lot. They're a year older and stronger. We're going to move on from last year and close that chapter.”

Jackson said all of last year's players, sans one senior, are set to return.

“They're all on board,” he said, referencing their planned attendance at upcoming open gyms.

The women's roster, on the other hand, has changed since Eaton left.

A couple of players, including Norwin graduate Jenna Cole, transferred out. Cole, an All-AMCC third-teamer, went to La Roche.

The well-traveled Schaetzle said she has had “good conversations” with incoming players and is eager to get them into the gym.

“I didn't have a chance to recruit, so we have six freshmen coming in from the previous staff,” Schaetzle said. “First and foremost I want to build relationships. That is what works any time and at any level. It's not about what happened in the past or what happens in the future. It's about good relationships in the present. You need to have that trust.”

UPG went 9-16 last season and missed the AMCC playoffs for the first time in Eaton's seven seasons, tying for sixth in the AMCC and losing a tiebreaker.

A former point guard, Schaetzle played at Division III Manchester (Ind.), but her career was sawed off due to injury. That proved to be a blessing in disguise, however, because it accelerated her coaching career.

“I knew I wanted to be a coach, but that really helped things move along for me,” she said. “I have had some great mentors that have helped me get to this point. I am looking forward to being here. It's nice there isn't that big gap between me getting here and us getting started.”

Jackson did not waste time meeting his players. Soon after his hiring, he went to each player's home.

“I met them and their families,” he said. “I didn't recruit any of these guys, but it was like a recruiting visit. I wanted to talk to them face to face. I want to create a family atmosphere.”

When Jackson was at Mt. Union, the Purple Raiders were a fast-paced team that broke scoring and 3-point records. Jackson's goal is not to replicate that style, at least not right away, but rather find what works for his personnel.

“Everything is different, and I need to recognize that,” said Jackson, who was a deep-shooting guard when he played at Bethany. “When I got to Mt. Union, the program was nothing special. It was all football and for good reason. We lost our big man to an injury, and that's why we went to the 3s. I'd like to say it was because I drew it up, but that wasn't the case. I am a players' coach. I want our guys to look out for themselves. Even if they're playing video games, I want them to win.”

When she coached at Behrend, Schaetzle said she was envious of UPG because “They were able to recruit some of the better WPIAL players. I am looking forward to recruiting girls who can come in and get a big-name degree. They can base their decision to come here on the university, not just the women's basketball program.”

Academics will remain a priority for both teams. Schaetzle is aware the UPG women posted a conference-best 3.58 team GPA last season.

Buffalo was a consistent 3.0-or-better GPA team when Schaetzle served as academic liaison.

“I have a high level of expectations on both sides,” she said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.