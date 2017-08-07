IUP football picked 1st in PSAC preseason poll

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Following a trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs, IUP was awarded the top spot in the Western Division when the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced its preseason football poll Monday.

The league's coaches voted to slot the PSAC's 16 teams, eight in the Eastern and Western Divisions. IUP received six first-place votes. Cal (Pa.), the defending PSAC champion, earned the other two in the Western Division.

West Chester was a unanimous pick for the top spot in the Eastern Division.

Rounding out the Western Division are Slippery Rock in third, Edinboro in fourth, Gannon in fifth, Seton Hill in sixth, Clarion in seventh and Mercyhurst in eighth.

IUP returns 15 starters after going 10-2 last season and advancing to the second round of the NCAA playoffs. The Crimson Hawks were ranked 12th in the coaches and media national polls.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.